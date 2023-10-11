“On the pitch, it’s war, he knows it” - Chelsea star hypes up competition with captain Reece James

Malo Gusto has admitted that he is at war with Reece James for the Chelsea starting spot. However, he insists that the war is only on the pitch and they give each other advice while training.

Speaking to French outlet RMC Sport, Gusto claimed that there is no favorite for the right-back role at Stamford Bridge. He believes that the best player plays on matchday, and the two are pushing each other to get better. He said:

"We give each other a lot of advice, he tries to help me and I try to help him as best I can. On the pitch, it’s war, he knows it very well. We don’t necessarily do each other any favours and simply the best player will play.”

Gusto was suspended for the last three matches with Chelsea this season following his red card in his team's 1-0 league loss against Aston Villa. The Frenchman has played five matches this season in the Premier League following the injury to Rece James.

The Englishman was named the west London giants' captain in the summer following Cesar Azpilicueta's exit. However, his injury issues returned to haunt him yet again and he has since played just 76 minutes this season.

During Gusto's suspension, Mauricio Pochettino used Marc Cucurella in the right-back slot in all of his team's last three games across competitions.

Chelsea's Malo Gusto gets France call-up

Malo Gusto was called up to the France squad by Didier Deschamps this month following his impressive performances with Chelsea. The manager is aware of the youngster's potential and told the journalists this week:

The French tactician said, via the Evening Standard:

“At Chelśea, there is more significant competition, even if he has been helped by an injury to their usual starter [James]. He has areas of his game to work on, and he knows that he can improve defensively.

"But he is a young player who already finds himself at Chelśea, and he has potential which promises further progression in the months to come.”

France take on The Netherlands in the UEFA EURO 2024 this Friday (13 October). They also have an international friendly against Scotland next week before Gusto returns to Chelsea.

The 20-year-old is expected to be in contention for the Blues' home league game against Arsenal on 21 October.