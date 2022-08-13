“On a platonic level, yes, romantically though, no way” – Nigerian actress Georgina Ibeh makes honest admission on whether she would date ‘cute’ Cristiano Ronaldo 

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains a man of attraction for women across the world, thanks to his incredible physique and footballing exploits. Nigerian actress Georgina Ibeh has joined the fray as she revealed her thoughts on potentially dating the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Following his excellent exploits in the game over the years, it's no surprise that Ronaldo has become a popular figure even among celebrities in other spheres of life. Asked if there's anyone who catches her eye in the sport, Ibeh didn't hesitate to mention the Manchester United attacker.

"Cristiano Ronaldo. I just think he is cute," the Nollywood actress said.

Like many other celebrities, the Nigerian actress also believes Ronaldo is the best player in the planet.

"Yes, I do," she responded when asked if the Portuguese is the finest player in the sport at the moment. I like how he is passionate about what he does because I am also very passionate about my craft. I also like that he shows a lot of love for his family. I care about family, so, I like how he is very family-oriented. He is a cool person."

Ibeh then proceeded to reveal what she feels about potentially going on a date with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Nollywood star said that even though she'd love the idea on a platonic level, she wouldn't want to get in a romantic relationship with a man who already has a partner.

"On a platonic level, yes; romantically though, no way. I wouldn’t want to have a relationship with a married man," she said.

Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay put at Manchester United this season

The Portuguese is looking ready for the new season.

The summer transfer window has been dominated by reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a potential departure from Manchester United. However, it doesn't look like he'll seal a move away from the club this summer, amid a shortage of suitors. The likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid were linked with him.

The attacker made his season debut for the Red Devils in their opening league game of the season last weekend. Ronaldo came on as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford last weekend. He's expected to play once again when Erik ten Hag's men play at Brentford later today (August 13).

