“On the run they are on, this is a nightmare game” - Chris Sutton predicts result of Manchester United vs Luton Town

Former player and BBC pundit Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for Manchester United's clash with Luton Town in the Premier League this weekend. The two sides will lock horns at Old Trafford on Saturday, and Sutton has backed the Red Devils to earn a narrow victory in front of their fans.

Manchester United have come under criticism following their loss to Copenhagen in the Champions League earlier this week. Erik ten Hag's men threw away a two-goal lead in the first half to lose 4-3, with Marcus Rashford seeing a red for a reckless tackle.

Chris Sutton believes the Red Devils were brilliant for the first 40 minutes of the encounter and only dropped their level after Rashford's dismissal.

“Manchester United played really well for the first 40 minutes or so against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday, until Marcus Rashford was sent off," Sutton wrote for the BBC. “They were brave on the ball, and used it really well. That didn't last, though."

The former Chelsea star went on to preview Manchester United's forthcoming clash with Luton Town, saying that it is a must-win game for the men in red.

“On the run they are on, this is a nightmare game for them, because Luton showed how resilient and awkward they are in their draw against Liverpool last week," Sutton continued.

“And, as we head into an international break, this is an absolute must-win game for United manager Erik ten Hag. A draw isn't enough for him."

Chris Sutton went on to back Erik ten Hag's side to come out on top with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

"I don't think he will get sacked if that happens, but it will just continue the conversation about his future and add to the pressure on his shoulders. Bearing all that in mind, I think United will do just about enough to win it, much like they did at Fulham last weekend - but it won't be easy for them,” he added.

Comparing Manchester United and Luton Town's results in recent weeks

Both Manchester United and Luton Town enter tomorrow's game on the back of some poor runs. The two teams really have some work to do following their unimpressive starts to the season.

Luton Town are winless in their last five games, with a record of three losses and two draws. They can, however, take solace from the fact that they took a point off Liverpool last weekend and made things difficult for Tottenham Hotspur in a 1-0 loss last month.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have won just two of their last five games across all competitions. The Red Devils defeated Fulham and Copenhagen (first leg) but lost their second clash with the Danish club. They were also beaten by Manchester City and Galatasaray.