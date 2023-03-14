"On a sentimental level would be incredible" - Gerard Pique gives his take on Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona has been the talk of the town, and former teammate Gerard Pique has weighed in on the subject. Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after the Catalan club failed to extend his contract due to financial difficulties.

Since then, he has been plying his trade with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He also helped his national team Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, Messi's contract with PSG is about to expire, and rumors of his potential return to Barcelona are ripe.

When asked about Lionel Messi's future, Pique stated (via BARCA BUZZ):

''Only he knows his future. I think winning the World Cup was his personal dream. It was the title he needed to be considered the best in history. It was the title he needed to be considered the best in history. Now everyone is convinced of that."

🗣️: "It is normal for him to stay in Europe, his motivation remains and Barça will have a chance, or maybe he goes to the MSL. For the culés, who know everything that has made us feel, host to return, on a sentimental level, would be very best for all culés"

Pique acknowledged that Messi's future is entirely up to him, and he will make the decision that makes him the happiest. He also mentioned that the Argentine legend should stay in Europe for longer amid rumors of interest from a few MLS and Saudi-based clubs.

The Spaniard added:

''Now, everything he decides is to look for where he can be happy. The most normal thing is for him to stay in Europe."

Pique also mentioned that Messi's return to Barcelona would be incredible on a sentimental level for the fans, highlighting that Messi's feelings and motivations are the most important factors. He said:

“Barca could be there. For the cules, his return on a sentimental level would be incredible. But it’s his decision. Here, no matter what people say, only his feelings, his motivations are important.”

Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona, and it's no secret that he shares a special bond with the club. The Argentine is yet to sign an extended contract with PSG, fueling rumors of an impending exit.

Apart from Barcelona, Lionel Messi has also been linked with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS), with Inter Miami reportedly interested in signing him. However, it will be interesting to see how the situation around the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner unfolds this summer.

Lionel Messi open to joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia for €600M salary demanded by his father

Lionel Messi has not yet ruled out his rumored move to play in the Saudi Arabian league alongside his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr on a humongous £200 million move from Manchester United.

As per Transfer News Live, Messi's father has demanded a staggering salary of €600 million for his son to join Al-Hilal, a Riyadh-based club in Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi has not ruled out playing in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo.



His father is demanding a salary of €600M with Al-Hilal.



(Source: Lionel Messi has not ruled out playing in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo.His father is demanding a salary of €600M with Al-Hilal.(Source: @elchiringuitotv 🚨 Lionel Messi has not ruled out playing in Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo. 🇸🇦 His father is demanding a salary of €600M with Al-Hilal. 😳💰 (Source: @elchiringuitotv) https://t.co/7Sy8s4LwoC

Although Lionel Messi has not made any official statements regarding the offer, the prospect of seeing two of the world's greatest footballers playing against each other again has generated a lot of interest.

