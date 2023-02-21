“On a ship there can only be one captain” – Ruud Gullit warns PSG over superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar

Ruud Gullit has warned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) about having a triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar as their attacking options.

The football legend had a recent interview with Marca, where he was asked about the dominating trio at Parc des Princes.

Gullit did not hold back his warnings as he compared them to Real Madrid's star-studded Galacticos squad, who weren't able to win many trophies. The icon also notably played with world-class players in Milan.

He conceded that it was not easy for PSG to manage so many superstars:

"It is not easy. They play three stars, but as they say on a ship there can only be one captain, so it's not easy. It also happened with Real Madrid from the Galacticos and they didn't win that much either."

It seems as though the Parisians have heeded his warnings in some way or another, as it has been revealed that the club could potentially disband the attacking trident this summer.

According to a report from RMC Sport (via GFFN), sporting director Luis Campos is already looking for replacements.

According to a report from RMC Sport (via GFFN), sporting director Luis Campos is already looking for replacements.

PSG have decided to sell Neymar this summer & now Leo Messi is also considering leaving.

It is expected, however, that Kylian Mbappe will remain the centerpiece of their sporting project, as the France international remains one of the most exciting players in the world. However, for Neymar and Lionel Messi, the future reportedly hangs in the balance, and there are no certainties.

Notably, the Argentine playmaker will see his contract expire this summer, and it seems that both sides have reached an impasse regarding a renewal.

With nothing set in stone, Messi may not be a PSG player next season, especially if he struggles to perform in the coming months.

PSG struggle to see off Lille, as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe impress

The Parisians were only able to beat their opponents and secure a win, thanks to a late moment of magic from Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi.

The French giants were already on a three-match losing streak, having racked up a defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and it looked like another defeat was on the way.





PSG 2-0 up after 17'

Mendes off injured

Neymar stretchered off in tears

Lille equalise thru controversial pen

Lille go 3-2 up!

Mbappe equalises for 3-3 on 87'

PSG 2-0 up after 17'
Mendes off injured
Neymar stretchered off in tears
Lille equalise thru controversial pen
Lille go 3-2 up!
Mbappe equalises for 3-3 on 87'
Messi fires in a winning free kick on 90+5'! What a dramatic game at the Parc des Princes!

However, it wasn't just the Argentine ace who secured the important three points for Christophe Galtier's men. Kylian Mbappe managed to score twice, while Neymar Jr. picked up a goal and an assist before he was forced off due to injury.

PSG's defense stumbled and struggled to hold back Lille's potent attack, which saw the visitors mount an impressive comeback to 3-2 by the 70th minute.

Mbappe's second goal and Lionel Messi's clutch free-kick equalized and turned the game around once more, giving the Parisians a much-needed win.

They will be hoping that Neymar becomes fit in due course, with continental games on the line for the Parisians.

