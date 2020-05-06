On This Day | Lionel Messi's stunner for Barcelona and Kompany's Premier League clincher

Lionel Messi scored one of the best goals in Champions League history on this day in 2015

A Premier League classic and a Lionel Messi stunner features in the list, as a blast from the past takes you through two pivotal moments in world football over the years.

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, and the Argentine produced another magical moment on this day in 2015. As Barcelona faced Bayern Munich in the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League, Messi took matters into his own hands to win the tie for his side.

Lionel Messi's world

In what went down as one of the most iconic moments in Champions League history, Lionel Messi left Jerome Boateng for dead inside the penalty area and dinked the ball over the onrushing Manuel Neuer to cap off one of the most stunning goals of his career.

After receiving the ball at the edge of the area, Lionel Messi put the game beyond reasonable doubt, as his devastating turn and finish put Bayern Munich 2-0 down on aggregate.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League in 2015

Managed by former Barcelona great Pep Guardiola, Bayern did their best to stifle the Spaniards at the Allianz Arena. However, Messi was at his brilliant best to cap off a sensational performance away from home for Barcelona, who returned to the Camp Nou with a resounding 3-0 victory.

The Catalan giants progressed through to the final, with Juventus standing between them and the European Cup. Lionel Messi and co recorded a routine 3-1 victory, with the likes of Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic and Neymar all finding the back of the net to cap off a stunning season for the Blaugrana.

It's been five years since Messi ended Boateng 💀 pic.twitter.com/JqyKDBurFp — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 6, 2020

By confirming their victory in Berlin, Barcelona won the Champions League for the fifth time and became the only club side in the history of the game to win the Treble twice. The game also proved to be rather bittersweet for the Spanish side, as it was Xavi's last game for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi's Champions League beauty is not the only important goal that was scored on this day, as an iconic Premier League moment also features in the list.

Vincent Kompany's Premier League decider

Vincent Kompany scored one of the most iconic goals in Premier League history on this day in 2019

The Premier League has experienced its fair share of drama over the years, but the 2018-19 edition of the English top-flight will go down in history as one of the greatest ever seasons. Pep Guardiola's record-breaking Manchester City side were pushed to their limits by Liverpool, who narrowly lost out on the title by a point on the final matchday of the season.

With just one point separating the sides, Liverpool secured a hard-fought victory over Newcastle United on matchday 37, as the title was set to be decided on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

ON THIS DAY: In 2019, Vincent Kompany scored *that* goal against Leicester City.



It was his first ever Manchester City goal from outside the box. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/5PUuy1yiJC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 6, 2020

On this day in 2019, Manchester City faced the tough task of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

While it looked like the Foxes would hold the reigning champions and hand the initiative to Liverpool in the Premier League title race, Manchester City's captain fantastic Vincent Kompany scored the goal of his life to spare Guardiola's blushes.

The Leicester defence failed to close down the Belgian, who unleashed a vicious shot from outside the box into the top corner of the net. In what was his last defining contribution for Manchester City before leaving to Anderlecht, Kompany scored one of the most iconic goals in Premier League history to seal the title for his side.

Incidentally, it was also Kompany's first Premier League goal from outside the box! Talk about picking the right moment!