"On me today" - Chelsea star apologises on social media for error after Manchester United loss

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has apologized after his red card against Manchester United. He was sent off in the fourth minute of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.
A long ball was headed on towards the Blues' goal, with Bryan Mbeumo chasing it. Sanchez came out of his area and fouled the Cameroon attacker without getting the ball. He received a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Filip Jorgensen was Chelsea's goalkeeper for the remainder of the match as Enzo Maresca shuffled his side. Manchester United, however, won the game 2-1. Sanchez has now posted a message on his Instagram story, writing:
"On me today guys, big sorry for that, team put a massive effort in the second half but couldn't get there."
Chelsea had signed Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023. He has made 67 appearances for the west London side, keeping 21 clean sheets.
In the match, meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United the lead in the 14th minute before Casemiro doubled it in the 37th minute. The Brazilian was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.
The visitors got one goal back from Trevoh Chalobah in the 80th minute but couldn't find the equalizer.
Enzo Maresca reflects on Chelsea's defeat against Manchester United
After the loss against Manchester United, Enzo Maresca highlighted how the red card completely changed the game. He acknowledged that Casemiro's sending off leveled the scales but asserted that any planning had already gone out of the window by then.
Maresca said (via Chelseafc.com):
"After three or four minutes, it was rough for the way the red card became difficult not only for Chelsea, it [would] become difficult for any club.
"For sure we could have started the game better, then the [Casemiro] red card gave us the chance to come back in the game. We had two-three moments inside the box [in the second-half], but all the game changed after the red card, all the planning and everything, it doesn't exist anymore."
This marked the Blues' first defeat of the season. They have won two and drawn two of their other four Premier League games. They will next face Lincoln City away in the EFL Cup third round on September 23.
Manchester United, meanwhile, secured their second win in five Premier League games this season. They will next face Brentford away on Saturday, September 27.