"On me today" - Chelsea star apologises on social media for error after Manchester United loss

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has apologized after his red card against Manchester United. He was sent off in the fourth minute of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ad

A long ball was headed on towards the Blues' goal, with Bryan Mbeumo chasing it. Sanchez came out of his area and fouled the Cameroon attacker without getting the ball. He received a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Filip Jorgensen was Chelsea's goalkeeper for the remainder of the match as Enzo Maresca shuffled his side. Manchester United, however, won the game 2-1. Sanchez has now posted a message on his Instagram story, writing:

Ad

Trending

"On me today guys, big sorry for that, team put a massive effort in the second half but couldn't get there."

Robert Sanchez's Instagram story (Image Source: Instagram/@robertsanchez_1)

Chelsea had signed Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2023. He has made 67 appearances for the west London side, keeping 21 clean sheets.

Ad

In the match, meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United the lead in the 14th minute before Casemiro doubled it in the 37th minute. The Brazilian was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

The visitors got one goal back from Trevoh Chalobah in the 80th minute but couldn't find the equalizer.

Enzo Maresca reflects on Chelsea's defeat against Manchester United

After the loss against Manchester United, Enzo Maresca highlighted how the red card completely changed the game. He acknowledged that Casemiro's sending off leveled the scales but asserted that any planning had already gone out of the window by then.

Ad

Maresca said (via Chelseafc.com):

"After three or four minutes, it was rough for the way the red card became difficult not only for Chelsea, it [would] become difficult for any club.

"For sure we could have started the game better, then the [Casemiro] red card gave us the chance to come back in the game. We had two-three moments inside the box [in the second-half], but all the game changed after the red card, all the planning and everything, it doesn't exist anymore."

Ad

This marked the Blues' first defeat of the season. They have won two and drawn two of their other four Premier League games. They will next face Lincoln City away in the EFL Cup third round on September 23.

Manchester United, meanwhile, secured their second win in five Premier League games this season. They will next face Brentford away on Saturday, September 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More