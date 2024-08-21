"On the verge of joining Arsenal" - Fabrizio Romano claims Gunners target is closing in on move to the London club

Arsenal are close to completing a move to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are progressing in talks with the La Liga side.

"Mikel Merino, on the verge of joining Arsenal as expected. Direct club-to-club talks in London are proceeding very well and Merino has clearly asked Real Sociedad to go," Romano wrote on X.

Personal terms between the player and club are not expected to be a problem, as he is reportedly keen on playing under Mikel Arteta.

Merino was impressive for Real Sociedad last season as they finished sixth in La Liga, forming a dependable midfield partnership alongside Martin Zubimendi. He made 45 appearances across all competitions, bagging eight goals and five assists.

The Spaniard also made La Roja's Euro 2024 squad, playing a notable role as they lifted the trophy. Coming off the bench, he bagged a late winner in the side's 2-1 win over Germany in the quarter-finals.

The 28-year-old could be a fantastic addition to a talented Arsenal midfield that already boasts the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jorginho. His ability to play in deeper areas could allow Arteta to use Rice further up the pitch, adding to the Gunners' dynamism.

Manchester City star makes honest admission about Arsenal

Rodri suggested that the two sides were on a similar level.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed that Arsenal's levels of performance were similar to that of his side. The Spaniard suggested that Pep Guardiola's side will have to be at their best to win the title once again.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said:

"They (Arsenal) have done great. I would say they’re at the same level as us and for sure, they’re going to be there."

"They’ve shown their character and that they can fight until the end. We expect the same team – a team that can win 20 games in a row so we will have to push ourselves to our limits again if we want to win the title."

Arsenal have pushed City to the fullest in the Premier League over the last two campaigns but have fallen short both times.

They led the way for most of the 2022-23 campaign until a late slip-up, coupled with City's strong run to close the season, saw them get leapfrogged in the title race. Last time around, they were involved in a three-horse race alongside Liverpool, which the Cityzens eventually managed to win as well.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that it will be third time lucky as the Gunners look to contend for the title once again. Both sides began their league campaigns in convincing fashion, with Arsenal beating Wolves 2-0 while Manchester City overcame Chelsea 2-0.

