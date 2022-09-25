"Once he gets that chance" - Chelsea youngster backed to seal starting XI spot soon

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has backed Carney Chukwuemeka to seal his spot in Chelsea's starting XI soon. The highly-rated midfielder made a £20 million move to Stamford Bridge this summer from Aston Villa.

However, the 18-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for the Blues while being named on the bench on four occasions across all competitions. The youngster, however, caught the eye in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Graham Potter defeated his former side 2-1 with Carney Chukwuemeka scoring twice in the process. Pete O’Rourke has urged the gifted youngster to be patient for his opportunity and take it when he gets one.

LDN @LDNFootbalI The impact Carney Chukwuemeka will have on Chelsea’s midfield… 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭. The impact Carney Chukwuemeka will have on Chelsea’s midfield… 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭. 📈🌟 https://t.co/Uxivvcln1F

The reputed journalist has also claimed that Aston Villa did not want to sell the midfielder but could not turn down an offer from the Blues. O’Rourke told Give Me Sport:

“He’ll have to be patient and wait for his chance, and hopefully, once he gets that chance, he’ll be able to go on and establish himself in that Chelsea side.

"It was obviously a difficult one for Villa. They didn’t really want to lose him, but they couldn’t turn down the money that they received from Chelsea.

"Chelsea do like him. They see huge potential in Chukwuemeka, but he’s going to have to be patient and wait for his chance and hopefully then he’ll be able to take it with both hands.”

Chelsea have one for the future in Carney Chukwuemeka

Carney Chukwuemeka has been very highly-regarded since making his breakthrough into the Aston Villa side. He came through the youth ranks of Northampton Town before making his switch to Aston Villa in 2016.

He made a total of 55 appearances for Villa's Under-18 and Under-21 sides, having scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in the process.

The Other Side Of The Coin ⭐️⭐️ @TOSOTC_CFC Carney Chukwuemeka's hard work & patience needs to be rewarded. Whether it be as a starter or coming off the bench, bottom line it needs to be rewarded. We need to stamp out consistent mediocre performances. This is a poor look from Chelsea tolerating under performers regularly!! Carney Chukwuemeka's hard work & patience needs to be rewarded. Whether it be as a starter or coming off the bench, bottom line it needs to be rewarded. We need to stamp out consistent mediocre performances. This is a poor look from Chelsea tolerating under performers regularly!!

The young midfielder won the FA Youth Cup in 2021 with Aston Villa in 2021 and was also a key part of the England U-19 side that won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2022.

Prior to his move to Chelsea, Chukwuemeka made 16 senior appearances for the Midlands club, providing one assist in the process.

With his contract at Villa Park set to expire in the summer of 2023, Steven Gerrard's side had no option but to let him depart this summer.

The Blues have seemingly landed a future star in the form of the 18-year-old who could become a key part of the side in the years to come.

