“Once a Gunner, always a Gunner” - Ex-Arsenal star lauds former club’s valiant Premier League title push

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, who previously played for Arsenal, recently spoke about the Gunners' performance in the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta's team didn't manage to win the league and finished second behind Manchester City after leading the table for 248 days. The north Londoners collapsed in the final part of the campaign. They won just two of their nine games and missed out on the chance to lift the league for the first time since 2003-04.

Gnabry was asked whether he watched his former team in action this season and he replied:

"Of course I did. I think there's this saying 'Once a gunner,always a gunner'. I was rooting for them. Hoping for them . They had a very good season"

Gnabry joined Arsenal U18 from Stuttgart U17 in 2011. He played 18 games for Arsenal's senior team, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

The 27-year-old then joined Werder Bremen in 2016 before moving to Bayern Munich the following year. He is a crucial player for the Bavarians and has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 games across competitions this season.

Since his move to the Allianz Arena, Gnabry has scored 81 goals and has provided 51 assists in 218 games for Bayern.

When Arsene Wenger explained why Serge Gnabry didn't succeed at Arsenal

Serge Gnabry was one of the most highly-touted young prospects at Arsenal. However, his talent never came to fruition in North London.

Legendary Gunners manager Arsene Wenger once explained what went wrong for the German. The Frenchman said that Gnabry had everything for a talented young player. However, despite his raw ability, he often looked for the easy way out, which caused him not to be a success at the club.

Wenger said in 2020 (via talkSPORT):

"Because he has pace, power, technical ability - he’s very intelligent. Sometimes he looks for the easy way in football. That’s what was his problem. He lacked a bit. He’s a good player, he needs good players of course, like everybody, but he has individual ability and collective ability."

Speaking about Gnabry's Arsenal exit, Wenger said:

"We had an agreement with him but because he didn’t play at West Brom I let him go with the Under-21s in the summer with the German national team. He did very well of course, he was fresh. We had prepared him for us to sign his new contract but then suddenly he wanted to go to Werder Bremen."

Gnabry joined Bayern after a year at Bremen and has since turned out to be a mainstay in the Bavarians' attack.

Apart from his club career, Gnabry is also a reliable player for Germany. He has scored 22 goals and has provided nine assists in 41 matches for the German national team.

