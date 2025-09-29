“Once he’s in there on the pitch, that son of a b*tch transforms” - Argentina star in awe of Julian Alvarez after brace vs Real Madrid

  • home icon
By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 29, 2025 05:29 GMT
Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Argentina international Nico Gonzalez has been left impressed by compatriot Julian Alvarez after his brace for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid. The Spanish giants inflicted a 5-2 defeat in their neighbours, becoming the first side to overcome them in eight games this season.

Gonzalez, who joined Atletico Madrid from Juventus this summer, spoke with D Sport's after the game at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. He pointed out that Alvarez is usually a reserved person off the pitch but transforms into something else once games begin.

"He’s crazy, he’s insane. He’s so calm, but once he’s in there on the pitch, that son of a b*tch transforms… He’s something incredible", he said via @AlbicelesteTalk.

With the scores level at the Metropolitano, Alvarez took the game by the scruff of its neck in the second half. The 25-year-old first scored from the penalty spot in the 51st minute following the award of a penalty for a foul on Gonzalez. The former Manchester City man followed this up with a stunning free kick in the 63rd minute that left Diego Simeone visibly emotional.

Julian Alvarez has now scored five goals in his last two games for Los Colchoneros, having scored a hat-trick against Rayo Vallecano in midweek. He has scored six times and provided an assist in seven league games this season, with Kylian Mbappe the only player to score more LaLiga goals.

Real Madrid suffer double injury problem in Atletico Madrid defeat

Real Madrid have been left short-handed in defence following injuries to Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal in their LaLiga meeting with Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos conceded five goals in a game against their rivals for the first time since 1950 as they lost top spot in LaLiga.

In addition to losing top spot, Xabi Alonso's side lost Brazil international Militao in the first half of the game, with the centre-back coming off at half-time. Raul Asencio was sent on in his place to play alongside Dean Huijsen at centre-back.

Club captain Carvajal picked up a muscle injury in the game and is expected to miss up to four weeks of action due to a soleus problem in his right calf. The injury to the experienced Spaniard will leave Los Blancos without a senior right-back for the next month.

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury earlier this month, and Carvajal will now join him on the sidelines. Similarly, Antonio Rudiger was previously sidelined for Real Madrid, and Alonso will hope that Militao has not sustained a serious injury.

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

