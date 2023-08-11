"Once in a lifetime" - Pep Guardiola believes it is 'impossible' for Manchester City to win another treble

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has dismissed chances of his team winning back-to-back trebles ahead of their 2023-24 Premier League opener at Burnley on Friday (August 11).

Guardiola's all-conquering City side created history last season, winning their third straight Premier League title, seventh FA Cup and first UEFA Champions League. In the process, they joined Manchester United (1998-99) as the only English clubs to win the continental treble.

The Cityzens started off their new campaign on a wrong note, losing on penalties to last season's Premier League runner-ups Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on Sunday (August 6). Nevertheless, they will look to put that defeat aside as they launch their bid for an unprecedented Premier League four-peat.

Ahead of his side's game at Turf Moor, Guardiola said that it would be 'impossible' to win another treble as he looked to temper expectations of another historic run.

"I think it will be impossible to do what we have done last season. It's once in a lifetime. I said to the players: 'Forget about it, We climbed the highest mountain last season with what we have done.'"

The Spanish tactician added:

"The last two days we came down from the mountain, and we start from there. There will be a lot, a lot of difficulties to climb the mountain as high as possible.

"Our football, our behaviours, our mentality will dictate how the season will be. In football, in sport, what we have done remains in our hearts and our minds, how nice it was, but it's over."

About coming up against former Manchester City player Vincent Kompany, who now manages the newly promoted Burnley side, Guardiola added:

"Normally the first games are difficult, especially against newly promoted teams. They have energy and want to start well. Vinny (Vincent Kompany) knows us well.

"He did an incredible job and destroyed the Championship. To win, win, win is so difficult in the competition. He is going to do really, really well (in the Premier League). It is going to be a difficult game."

Manchester City have won their last seven games against Burnley across competitions - including five in the Premier League - scoring 25 unanswered goals.

How did Manchester City fare in the Community Shield against Arsenal?

Manchester City opened their 2023-24 season with the Community Shield clash against Arsenal.

The Cityzens opened the scoring through Cole Palmer 13 minutes from time before Leandro Trossard netted in the 11th minute of injury time to force penalties.

In the ensuing shootout, Kevin De Bruyne hit the woodwork; Bernardo Silva scored, but Rodrygo was denied by Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. With the Gunners converted their first three attempts, Fabio Vieira netted the winning penalty, as Mikel Arteta and Co. started the new season with silverware.