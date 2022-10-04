"Once you step over that white line and the first whistle goes, it's kind of like we're not friends anymore" - Fikayo Tomori makes honest admission ahead of Chelsea clash

AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori believes friendships with his former teammates will go out of the window when his team take on Chelsea.

The Rossoneri will visit Stamford Bridge on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 5). It will mark Tomori's first match against his boyhood club since leaving the Blues for Milan on a permanent deal last summer.

Speaking ahead of the contest, the defender stated that meeting his old teammates would be good but that he is focused on picking up a victory. He said (as quoted by the Evening Standard):

“It is nice to see them again but I’m sure it’s the same for them if you ask them … Once you step over that white line and the first whistle goes, it’s kind of like we’re not friends anymore. We’re trying to fight for the three points.”

Tomori added that he had an inkling that AC Milan would draw his former side even before the draws took place:

“I kind of knew we would draw Chelsea before the draw came out so the fact it has happened now is really exciting. It was a suspicion for me. When it came out I remember my friends were all saying ‘You knew it, you knew it!’”

The three-time England international made only 27 appearances for Chelsea, scoring two goals and laying out an assist. He spent most of his time contracted to the club while out on loan with sides such as AC Milan, Derby County and Hull City.

AC Milan and Chelsea have had contrasting starts to their UEFA Champions League campaigns

AC Milan currently lead their Champions League group with four points from their opening two matches.

The Rossoneri drew 1-1 with RB Salzburg away from home in their opener. Alexis Saelemakers scored their only goal in the 40th minute after Noah Okafor had put the hosts ahead 12 minutes earlier.

They registered their first win in Europe this season in their second match against Dinamo Zagreb. Goals from Olivier Giroud, Saelemakers and Tommaso Pobega gave them a 3-1 victory at the San Siro.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are bottom of the group after two matches. The Blues lost their opener 1-0 away to Zagreb in what was Thomas Tuchel's final match in charge of the club.

They then hosted Salzburg at home in Graham Potter's first game as manager. Raheem Sterling's 48th-minute goal seemed to have put them on course for a win but a defensive error saw Okafor equalize with 15 minutes to play.

Chelsea desperately need a win on Wednesday night to improve their chances of qualifying for the knockouts.

