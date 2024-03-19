“One of the 3 best defenders in the world at getting the ball out from the back” - Lamine Yamal makes bold claim about Barcelona star

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has lavished praise on his club teammate Pau Cubarsi, calling the latter one of the top three defenders in the world at playing from the back.

Cubarsi is just 17 and is enjoying his breakthrough season for the Catalan giants. Overall, he has played 10 league matches and one UEFA Champions League fixture this campaign.

Yamal himself is 16 and is also in the midst of a first consistent season for the Blaugrana senior team. Having shared the pitch on 27 occasions with Cubarsi, Yamal said about the defender (via @BarcaUniversal):

"Pau Cubarsi is one of the best defenders in the world at getting the ball out of the back."

Expand Tweet

Yamal's statement is a bold one, given several central defenders playing in Europe's top leagues are more than capable of performing the role. Players like John Stones from Manchester City and Arsenal's William Saliba may have something to say about these statements.

However, both teenagers will look to help Barcelone end their 2023-24 season on a high. Currently, they are second in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Additionally, the Catalan side could be eyeing a spot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals as they face Paris Saint-Germain in the final eight. The first leg of the blockbuster tie is scheduled for April 10 at the Parc des Princes.

Pau Cubarsi opens up about sharing starts with Lamine Yamal for Barcelona

Pau Cubarsi

In a recent interview with the RFEF, Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi explained how he and Lamine Yamal are enjoying being an integral part of Barca's senior team.

Although Cubarsi has seen abundant game time of late, Yamal has spent longer in the first team, having made 28 league appearances, bagging four goals and six assists.

Speaking about his experience, Cubarsi said (via Forbes):

"We have shared many experiences together at Barca. We're enjoying it to the fullest. It's all like a dream to be sharing these experiences with a colleague you've been with for so many years. We're trying to make the most of all these opportunities."

Most recently, Cubarsi started Barcelona's 3-0 La Liga win against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, March 17, while Yamal made an appearance off the bench.

Expect the pair to feature for the Spanish giants when they host Las Palmas after the international break on March 30.