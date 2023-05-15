“One for the ages”, “Genuinely unbelievable” – Fans salute Liverpool star for his stunning performance in 3-0 win over Leicester

Liverpool fans on Twitter heaped praise on Alisson Becker's performance during their 3-0 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday (May 15). The Reds secured their seventh consecutive win in the league thanks to a brace by Curtis Jones and a goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alisson Becker, however, played a crucial role in making sure that Liverpool kept a clean sheet at the King Power Stadium. The Brazilian shot-stopper had a near perfect game with important saves and well-timed interceptions to clear the danger posed by Leicester's forwards.

Alisson had a pass completion rate of 91% throughout the game. The former AS Roma goalkeeper recovered the ball on eight separate occasions and made vital saves to deny Jamie Vardy and later Harvey Barnes.

Liverpool fans on Twitter understandably applauded Alisson's influence in the game against Leicester. Some fans claimed that he is currently the greatest sweeper keeper in the world while others rated him above Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel.

Here are a few tweets praising Alisson:

Laurie @LFCLaurie It will probably go under the radar, but that sweeper keeper performance from Alisson was one for the ages.

Nate... @SimplyNate_ No one will probably mention this, but Alisson tonight was everything you'd want your goalkeeper to be. What a guy 🔥

Jack Fawcett @JackFawcett1704 Alisson is in the goated bracket of sweepers

MC @UtdMicah I'm getting bored of saying it but Alisson is the greatest goalkeeper we've ever seen in the history of football, genuinely Unbelievable. 🇧🇷

Henry Jackson @HenryJackson87 Alisson's better than Schmeichel. It's a hill I'll die on.



Just about the most complete goalkeeper I've seen in my lifetime.

🇧🇷 @IfcAiden_ Alisson is the best in prem history i don't even care anymore.

Alisson Becker has quietly had yet another exceptional season for Liverpool, despite the club's inconsistent form. The 30-year-old shot-stopper has kept 17 clean sheets in 46 matches across competitions. This includes 14 clean sheets in the Premier League, which puts him second on the clean sheets leaderboard behind David de Gea (16).

It is worth mentioning that Alisson Becker has a total of 103 clean sheets for the Reds in 230 appearances. The goalkeeper has been vital in the club's recent success under manager Jurgen Klopp, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later. He has also won the FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool are well in the hunt for a top four finish this season

Despite a stuttering season, the Reds still have a chance of finishing inside the top four and qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. Following their victory over Leicester, Jurgen Klopp's side have now accumulated 65 points from 36 games.

As things stand, Liverpool are just one point behind third-placed Newcastle United and fourth-placed Manchester United. However, both teams have one game in hand over the Reds.

Newcastle are looking vulnerable, after going two games without a win in the Premier League. The Magpies face Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday (May 18) in a crucial game for both sides as they chase European football.

