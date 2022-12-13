"One of the best coaches I will ever have" - Neymar pens emotional message to outgoing Brazil boss Tite after 2022 FIFA World Cup exit 

Brazil forward Neymar has sent a heartfelt message to departing boss Tite after the nation's exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tite has left his role as Selecao boss following their shock 4-2 defeat to Croatia on penalties in the quarter-finals.

The Brazilian tactician was appointed in June 2016 and oversaw 61 wins, 13 draws, and seven defeats in 81 matches. He led Brazil to the Copa America trophy in 2019.

Neymar, who made 54 appearances under Tite, scoring 31 goals and providing 30 assists, has left a heartfelt message to his former coach.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker deems Tite to be one of the best managers he's played under.

In an open letter on his Instagram account, he said:

“Before we met in person, we played against each other many times and I thought you were very annoying! Because you put together a team to mark me, you did everything to beat me."

He went on to discuss Tite's personality before thanking him for his time coaching the Brazilian forward:

“I knew you as a coach and knew that you were very good, but as a person you are great! You know who I am and that’s what matters to me."

He continued,

“I want to thank you openly for everything, all the teachings that you have given us – there were so many. You will always be one of the best coaches I’ve ever had or will ever have.”

Neymar on his future with Brazil after their FIFA World Cup exit

Neymar could continue playing for Selecao.

Brazil's Neymar has left his options open about his future playing for Selecao after his side's heartbreaking exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speculation is growing over the future of the PSG attacker in the Selecao side after their exit from this year's tournament.

The former Barcelona attacker is 30 years old and mentioned before the competition that this could be his final World Cup appearance.

Neymar was asked about rumors of an international retirement after the defeat to Croatia in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

He responded by saying that it was too early to make a decision:

“It’s too early to say that. I’ve no clear ideas yet — I can’t guarantee anything.”

The Brazilian has earned 124 international caps, scoring 77 goals and contributing 56 assists.

He made his debut in 2010 and won the Confederations Cup in 2011 with the Under-20s and an Olympic gold medal with Brazil.

