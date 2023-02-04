"One of the best examples" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Manchester United star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been extremely impressed with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's stellar form under Erik ten Hag this season.

Rashford has put in some exceptional performances for Manchester United this term, racking up goals and assists across competitions. The English winger has bagged a total of 18 goals and eight assists in 31 games for United this season.

This is in contrast to his underwhelming 2021/22 campaign, where he only managed four goals in 25 Premier League appearances for Manchester United.

The Reds boss cited Rashford as an example of how players can completely turn their performances around.

Klopp said (via HITC):

“One of the best examples is probably Marcus Rashford. The season he had last year and the season he is having this year, I’m not sure he can explain it. Of course, Erik ten Hag coming in, a new voice, a different approach, all of these things [can make a difference]. It’s not like Marcus didn’t want to deliver last year, I’m pretty sure about that."

He added:

“But now he is flying, and that’s how it goes. You have to use the time in between these two extremes, you have to work through it and fight through it. Self-pity is not allowed in these moments. The only one person you can change it is yourself.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have had quite the opposite turn of events. The Reds were on the cusp of winning a historic quadruple last season. This time around, they find themselves tenth in the league table, with only eight wins from 19 games.

Klopp's men will almost certainly have to produce a miracle to cover the gap and secure a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

"Manchester United is the ideal destination" - Jude Bellingham told to snub Liverpool in favor of Old Trafford move

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The England international's impressive performances this campaign have attracted interest from many Premier League outfits, including Manchester City and United.

Former Red Devils star Louis Saha has urged the English midfielder to join Manchester United instead of Liverpool. He said (via Metro):

"As a fan of Manchester United, I would obviously say that Manchester United is the ideal destination for Jude. A lot of the time, player’s don’t necessarily go to the clubs they love and respect the most. A lot of it is to do with the salary and what their agents are thinking, so a lot of it will depend on that. The kid is so talented and he deserves to make his own choice."

He added:

"This season, Manchester United are so exciting and for a player like Jude, who’s got intelligence, great energy, composure and all the skills you need, then he can go anywhere he wants."

