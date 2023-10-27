"One of the best finals I have ever seen" - Man City boss Pep Guardiola speaks out about Argentina's exploits at the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised the Argentine national team for their performance at last year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Spanish manager hailed the world champions, highlighting their performances in the latter stages of the competition, and particularly in the final, for praise.

Citizens' striker Julian Alvarez was in action for La Albiceleste in the FIFA World Cup, ensuring that his manager followed the team. Argentina recovered from an opening-day loss to Saudi Arabia to defeat all odds and win a third title.

Guardiola was speaking with Dan Murphy ahead of the Manchester Derby this weekend when their conversation drifted to the performance of Argentina in Qatar.

The Manchester City boss revealed his admiration for the World Cup-winning side after their show of quality and mental strength in the tournament, saying:

"I'm really surprised in the tough moments, when they were in the [FIFA World Cup] quarter-finals against Holland, in the final, two up, then 2-2, usually the teams go down. The emotions are so important. How they handle it..."

He added:

"I think the first-half against France, the quality was so impressive and that's so hard, I think it was one of the best finals I have ever seen.”

Argentina twice looked like they had given up strong positions in the knockout rounds, but their mental strength got them through.

They gave up a two-goal lead in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands and in the final against France before winning on penalties both times.

Pep Guardiola's former player and Argentine great Lionel Messi is a front-runner for the 2023 Ballon d'Or after his performance at the Mundial.

Pep Guardiola out to lead Manchester City to glory again

The 2022–23 season is one that will remain in the memory of Pep Guardiola for a long time. He led Manchester City to a third successive league crown and also won his first UEFA Champions League title since 2011.

The Spaniard became the first manager to win the treble with two different teams, further stamping his legacy as one of the greatest ever. He also won it with Barcelona in 2009. He refuses to rest on his laurels and continues to pursue titles this season.

Manchester City find themselves two points off the pace in the Premier League heading into the first Manchester derby of the campaign on October 29.

Pep Guardiola will be eager for his side to pick up a win against their rivals and stand a chance of reaching the league's summit.