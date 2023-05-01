“One of the best games I’ve ever seen” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wowed by Premier League side’s extraordinary run of form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion after the Seagulls beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 on Saturday, April 29.

Brighton have had an excellent 2022-23 campaign so far. While former manager Graham Potter left the club earlier in the season to join Chelsea, the Seagulls have continued their progress under Roberto De Zerbi. This was highlighted in their emphatic win over Wolves on Saturday.

Some first-team players like Kaoru Mitoma, Moises Caicedo, and Alexis Mac Allister started on the bench for Brighton but they still won comfortably. Deniz Undav, Pascal Gross, and Danny Welbeck each scored a brace to secure a big win.

Brighton's efforts also caught the eye of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who said (via the BBC):

"Brighton played one of the best football games this weekend I've ever seen in my life, I have to say, Roberto De Zerbi, wow. They are behind us with two games in hand. Aston Villa are developing. If we can keep them behind us, that will already be success."

Brighton are currently eighth in the Premier League table, four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool with two games in hand. Aston Villa, meanwhile, are seventh, two points behind the Reds, having played one more game than them.

Alan Shearer slams Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's win over Tottenham

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 in an incredible game of football in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday, April 30.

The Reds took a 3-0 lead in the first half courtesy of Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, and Mohamed Salah. However, Spurs fought back into the game via Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. Richarlison then scored the equalizer in second-half stoppage time before Diogo Jota scored the winner for the Reds shortly after.

After Jota's winner, Klopp ran and celebrated right in the face of the fourth official and received a yellow card. He also criticized referee Paul Tierney after the game.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer was displeased with Klopp's actions and pointed out that he was 'lucky.' He said (via Metro):

"Well, he [Tierney] could have easily sent Jota off, which he [Klopp] wasn't too quick to mention. He was lucky the way he went up to the fourth official.

"We know it's an emotional game, it was a bonkers game at times and emotions were running high, but it's not the first time he's done that on the touchline. So, he is lucky he has just got a yellow card."

Klopp has taken aim at Tierney multiple times in the past as well. He also claimed that the referee said some unprofessional things to him after Liverpool's win over Spurs (via Sky Sports).

However, the Premier League's refereeing body, the PGMOL, have strictly denied such claims.

