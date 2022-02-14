"One of the best" - Hakimi lauds Lionel Messi's big-game pedigree ahead of PSG vs Real Madrid

PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi believes having Lionel Messi in their ranks will be a massive advantage when they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The 23-year-old full-back believes Messi's experience of playing on the big occasion will be vital when they face Los Blancos. Speaking in an interview with MARCA, Hakimi said:

"It gives you the experience in the big matches. Very happy to have it because it is one of the best and having it on your team is an advantage because it can solve matches for you."

Lionel Messi has recently found some good form following a slow start to life in Ligue 1. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored once and provided three assists in his last three league outings for the club.

Messi also has a great record in this season's UEFA Champions League. The 34-year-old forward was one of PSG's best players in the group stage. He scored five goals in five group matches earlier this season.

It is also worth mentioning that Achraf Hakimi was previously a Real Madrid player before the La Liga giants decided to sell him to Inter Milan in 2020. After spending a season in Italy and winning the Serie A, the Moroccan international joined PSG last summer for a fee of around €65 million.

Hakimi has made a great start to his time in France. He has made 27 appearances for the Parisian giants and has contributed three goals and three assists along the way.

The Champions League has eluded Paris Saint-Germain ever since their big-money Qatari take-over back in 2011.

The Parisian outfit have only reached one final which was back in 2020. However, they lost on that occasion to Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich.

PSG will want Lionel Messi to extend his good record against Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has vast experience of lining up against Real Madrid while playing for Barcelona. The Argentine forward has played against Los Blancos on 45 occasions and has made 40 goal contributions which include 26 goals and 14 assists.

PSG will be hoping that Lionel Messi can bring that kind of form to the table when they face Real Madrid later this week.

The first leg of this much-awaited Champions League tie is scheduled to take place on February 15 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. The second leg will then be contested at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9.

