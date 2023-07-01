“One of the best I’ve ever seen at blocking shots” – Bruno Fernandes makes surprising claim about Manchester United star linked with transfer

Manchester United midfielder Burno Fernandes has heaped praise on Eric Bailly, who looks set to exit Old Trafford this summer. The Portuguese hailed Bailly as an excellent defender as well as a great person.

Fernandes has also claimed that the Ivory Coast international is one of the best defenders he has seen in terms of his ability to block shots.

Taking to his Instagram account to speak about real-life talent stock market company Royaltiz, the Manchester United vice-captain said (via The Manchester Evening News):

"Eric Bailly. I played with him at Manchester United. I think a great defender and really good pace. Really, really, really strong. One of the best I’ve ever seen at blocking shots. Amazing – Even more as a person."

Eric Bailly made the move to Old Trafford from Spanish La Liga side Villarreal in 2016 for a fee of £30 million. However, the Jose Mourinho signing has not quite managed to establish himself as a key figure for the Red Devils.

Bailly has made only 113 appearances for Manchester United till date and spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille. He has been fairly susceptible to injuries during his time at Manchester having missed 103 games due to multiple injuries.

The defender made only 23 appearances for Marseille last season and the Ligue 1 side have decided against making his move a permanent one. The Ivorian is expected to be offloaded by the Red Devils this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his squad.

Bailly's contract expires next summer and is he unlikely to fetch a big fee. The Red Devils have agreed a deal with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount for £60 million but the Dutchman will certainly eye more additions.

John Barnes states the reason behind Jadon Sancho's flopping at Manchester United

Liverpool icon John Barnes has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint with Manchester United halted Jadon Sancho's progress. Sancho joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for €85 million in 2021 but has been unable to live up to his price tag.

Barnes has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival negatively impacted Sancho and he feels for the Englishman. Barnes told Bonus Code Bets:

"Now with United looking to improve, they will be looking to add to their squad in the attacking areas which could push Sancho further down the pecking order in the squad. I feel sorry for him because he’s a good player and Ronaldo took over the club which stopped players like Sancho showing what they can do."

Barnes tipped Sancho to bounce back and eventually prove his worth and continued:

"He’s a young player with a high fee so it’s been difficult. I would like for Sancho to stay at United to prove people wrong because he’s still a young player and he’s got a lot of experience to gain."

Expectations were sky-high from Sancho when he joined Manchester United following his sensational spell in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. He scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 appearances during his time at Signal Iduna Park.

Sancho has been a shadow of his former self at Manchester United so far. He has so far managed just 12 goals and six assists in 79 games across competitions for the Red Devils.

