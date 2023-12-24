"One of the best I've seen in the Premier League" - Micah Richards showers high praise on 'special' Liverpool superstar

Former England defender Micah Richards has lavished praise on Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold following his wonderful assist against Arsenal on Saturday. The creative full-back came up with an extraordinary long pass to set up Mohamed Salah for the Reds' equaliser.

Alexander-Arnold has always been hailed for his exceptional eye for a pass, cross and vision, and he showed what he is capable of with a stunning assist for Salah.

On Match of the Day, Micah Richards waxed lyrical about the England international. Richards also hailed the Liverpool No. 66 as one of the best passers ever to grace the Premier League.

The former Manchester City defender said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“He is absolutely special. Trent Alexander-Arnold was just exceptional, especially with his passing. But it’s not just his passing, it’s the space he creates for himself to make these passes. He just knows when to pass it, the weight of the pass is just brilliant as well to set up an attack. I don’t know a defender who can set up attacks like this. One of the best I have seen in the Premier League."

Richards added:

“57 Premier League assists – it’s unbelievable. Watching him and how modern-day fullbacks have evolved, it’s just brilliant to see, it really is. The link-up between him and Salah was brilliant.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided 80 assists and scored 18 goals in 295 games for Liverpool. He has gone level with his teammate Andrew Robertson as the highest-assisting defender in the Premier League with 57.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool star broke his collarbone in Arsenal draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Kostas Tsimikas is set for a long-term absence due to a broken collarbone. The Greek left-back fell awkwardly in the 33rd minute after a strong challenge by Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and collided with Klopp on the touchline.

Klopp was quick to get back to his feet, and Tsimikas had to leave the pitch holding his shoulder in pain. The Liverpool boss insisted that the game was overshadowed by Tsimikas' injury, which seems like a lenghty one. Klopp said, as quoted by Malay Mail:

“It was massively overshadowed by Kostas Tsimikas’ collarbone issue, definitely broken, so he is out for a long time. The other issues we will have to see. It is hard for us to swallow with the Robbo (Andy Robertson) situation.”

The former Borussia Dortmund manager added:

“Of course it effected me. I had no pain but thought maybe Kostas was going to be fine. I would happily give my collarbone for him to be fit again. It is not cool when something like that happens in front of you and you are involved in that, I was not sure what even happened or if I fell on him.”

Liverpool have endured a terrible luck with injuries this campaign. Tsimikas has now joined their lenghty list of absentees.

Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Robertson, Diogo Jota, Alexis Mac Allister and Stefan Bajcetic were already sidelined before the Arsenal game.

