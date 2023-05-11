"One of the best midfielders I've ever played against" - Real Madrid legend sends heartfelt message to outgoing Barcelona star Sergio Busquets 

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric has posted a message for Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, who is set to leave the Catalan club in the summer.

The Spanish midfielder is set to depart the Spotify Camo Nou after being at the club for 18 years. In that time, he made 719 senior appearances, winning 31 trophies, including three UEFA Champions League trophies and eight La Liga titles, among other honors.

Busquets, 34, also played with and against some legends of the game at Barcelona. One of them is Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric, who shared a heartfelt message for the Spanish midfielder on Twitter. He tweeted:

"One of the best midfielders I've ever played against. It has been a pleasure."

Modric and Busquets faced each other 33 times at club and international level with the latter winning 16 of those encounters and losing 13. The duo have been part of some memorable El Clasicos over the years.

They faced each other five times this season itself across competitions, with Barcelona beating Real Madrid in three of them.

Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets on his departure from the club

Sergio Busquets shared his decision to leave Barcelona on his social media account in a video. He shared how it was a dream playing for the Blaugrana and reflected on his journey with the club.

Busquets said (via GOAL):

"Hello Culers. The time has come to announce this will be my last season at Barcelona. It has been an unforgettable journey. Since I was a child coming to the matches or watching them on TV.

"I always dreamed of playing with this shirt in this stadium. And reality has exceeded my dreams."

He added:

"I wouldn’t have believed you if you’d told me when I arrived as a youth player that I would play 15 seasons at the best club in the world. The club of my life, of which I have been, am, and always be a fan, member, player, captain. And surpass 700 matches."

Busquets expressed his pride in representing the club over the years. He also shared that the decision was a hard one to make but it was time.

"It has been an honour, a dream, a source of pride, and meant everything to defend and represent this badge for so many years, but everything has a beginning and an end, and although it has not been an easy decision, I think the time has come... Being a Barca fan is the best thing there is."

The veteran midfielder has been linked with a potential move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia.

