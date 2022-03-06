"One of the best partnerships in the league" - Arsenal fans hail attacking duo for magnificent display against Watford

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Gunners duo Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka for their first-half performance against Watford in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently facing Watford at Vicarage Road in the league. They are hopeful of moving up to fourth place in the points table with a victory over the Hornets.

Arsenal currently enjoy a two-goal lead over Watford, with the scoreline reading 3-1. Odegaard, Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have found the back of the net for the Gunners, while Hornets forward Cucho Hernandez scored with a stunning overhead kick.

Gunners fans have been particularly impressed with Odegaard and Saka's performances in the first half of the game. Some supporters believe the two share one of the best partnerships in England. Here are some of the best tweets about the duo's display against Watford:

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Saka and Odegaard have one of the best partnerships in the league. No doubt.

Renato @rehnato Seems repetitive to talk about him every week but my word, Odegaard has been different class once again. He makes all the players around him better, which says a lot about his influence on the pitch. Saka btw, easily the best young player in the league — there's no debate anymore

Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Saka is such a superstar man. Two way winger that has a complete profile. Work horse plus dribbler plus goal scorer plus playmaker.

SQ @9squeeze You see the way Odegaard can pass, dribble and combine in that right half space? We need someone like that.

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan @9squeeze Presses like a beast from the front too, elite talent

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Odegaard a real number 10. Love it.

"When Martin Odegaard is on the ball, good things happen."

LTArsenal™ @ltarsenal When Martin Odegaard is on the ball, good things happen.

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc BROOOO SAKA AND ODEGAARD'S LINKUP BRUVVVVVVVV

Saka has now scored eight goals from 25 Premier League games for the Gunners this season. He has also provided five assists in those appearances.

Odegaard, on the other hand, has found the back of the net five times in 22 league matches. The former Real Madrid midfielder also has three assists to his name so far.

Arsenal edging closer to win against Watford

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for the visitors just five minutes into the game. Bukayo Saka provided the assist as the Norway international found the back of the net from inside the box.

Watford, though, brought the game back to square one just six minutes later. Cucho Hernandez rattled Aaron Ramsdale's goal with a wonderful overhead kick, handing a blow to the Gunners.

The north London giants went on to restore their lead in the 30th minute of the match. Saka found the back of the net this time around, with Alexandre Lacazette providing the assist.

Mikel Arteta's side went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead. Gabriel Martinelli then doubled their lead just seven minutes into the second half, while Lacazette claimed his second assist of the game.

The London outfit will now be looking to secure the win at Vicarage Road. They are scheduled to face Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League next Sunday. They also have a league game against Liverpool coming up.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer