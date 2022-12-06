"One of the best players of all-time" - Virgil van Dijk comments on facing Argentina captain Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup QFs

The Netherlands star Virgil van Dijk has hailed Lionel Messi as 'one of the best players of all time' ahead of his side's meeting with Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Van Dijk will come up against Messi in what promises to be an exciting player battle between the two stars as their sides bid to reach the last four of the competition.

The Liverpool star is looking forward to their duel while insisting that Argentina have many other world-class players too.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Van Dijk said (via PSG Talk):

“He is one of the best players of all-time. It is an honor to play against him. But it is not me against him, or the Netherlands against him, but the Netherlands against Argentina. And they have many more players who are world-class.”

Van Dijk and Messi famously locked horns in the Champions League semi-finals of the 2018-19 season wherein Messi netted twice for Barcelona in the first leg.

However, Van Dijk ultimately had the last laugh as Liverpool pulled off an improbable comeback to send the Argentine and co. packing.

This will be their first encounter on the international stage.

Argentina and Netherlands will be an exciting 2022 FIFA World Cup clash

Argentina and the Netherlands face off at the Lusail Stadium for a place in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a potential thriller.

Both teams are stacked with top talents in all departments and have impressed in Qatar with fine performances.

Argentina recovered from their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match to win Group C and later dispatch Australia in the last 16.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, topped Group A and made light work of the USA in the last round. Their unbeaten run currently stands at 19, all since Louis van Gaal returned to manage the side in August last year.

These sides are no strangers to playing each other at the FIFA World Cups too, as Argentina and the Netherlands have clashed five times in the competition, with two wins for each team.

Their last meeting came in the semi-finals of Brazil 2014 where the Albiceleste prevailed on penalties after they played out a 0-0 draw after extra time.

