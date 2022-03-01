"One of their best players when he’s fully fit" - Paul Robinson names Liverpool star who has had a 'stop-start' spell at Anfield so far 

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has shown sympathy towards Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. The Spanish international suffered yet another injury moments before the start of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Robinson feels that Thiago's constant injuries have deprived him of regular game time. The 42-year-old also believes the Spaniard is one of the best players in the Reds' squad when he is free from injuries.

Speaking to Football Insider, Paul Robinson said:

“It doesn’t look good, does it? We don’t know the exact extent of the injury but you worry after seeing his reaction. You just hope that he was upset to be missing out on the final, rather than the fact that it’s a long-term injury.

"It’s been very stop-start for him at Liverpool," he added. "He’s struggled to put a decent run of games together. Klopp will be desperately hoping it’s nothing serious because he’s one of their best players when he’s fully fit.”

Thiago Alcantara was looking to start the Carabao Cup final alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield. However, the 30-year-old instead had a knock during the warm-up and was later replaced by Naby Keita in the starting XI. The midfielder was seen in tears and being consoled by Alisson Becker on the bench.

According to the Times, Thiago has picked up a hamstring injury which could keep him out for a long period of time.

Thiago has so far made just 20 appearances for Liverpool this season, contributing two goals and an assist across all competitions.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/10532… Thiago Alcantara to have scan on injury after being pictured in tears at Wembley #LFC Thiago Alcantara to have scan on injury after being pictured in tears at Wembley #LFC talksport.com/football/10532…

Thiago's absence, however, did not hurt Liverpool as they secured their ninth League Cup trophy by beating Chelsea in a penalty shootout. The Reds had all 11 of their players score from the spot kick, with Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga missing the decisive penalty.

Liverpool host Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup

Liverpool will next be aiming to win another domestic trophy this season. The Reds take on struggling Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on 2 March.

It is worth mentioning that Jurgen Klopp has never taken his side beyond the fifth round of the FA Cup since he took over back in 2015.

The Reds have already won three times against Norwich City in all competitions this season, twice in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup.

