"One of the best players I have played with" - Kai Havertz singles out Chelsea teammate for special praise

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has expressed his delight at being able to share the dressing room with Blues teammate Jorginho.

Jorginho has been a key player for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took charge of the club last year. The midfielder has made 65 appearances across all competitions under the German, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in the process.

The 30-year-old helped the Blues win the UEFA Champions League last season and went on to play an important role in Italy's European Championship glory the following summer. His performances for club and country say him finish third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Jorginho's importance in the Chelsea and Italy squad over the last year has earned him praise from all quarters. Havertz has become the latest to heap praise on the central midfielder.

Havertz hailed the Italy international as one of the best players he has played with. The 22-year-old attacker went on to stress the importance of the chemistry he has with Jorginho in the Blues squad. He told Chelsea's official website:

"We all know he [Jorginho] won almost every trophy that you can win and for me he’s one of the best players I’ve played with. I like his style of play and I always know when he has the ball what he wants to do."

"As a striker or midfielder, it’s very important that you have somebody behind you where you know what he’s trying to do. I love watching him play and playing alongside him."

Being a central midfielder, Jorginho is often not involved in Chelsea's attack. However, he appears to be forming a partnership with Havertz in recent weeks.

Havertz has found the back of the net six times for the Blues since March. It is worth noting that Jorginho provided the assist for two of those goals.

How has Jorginho fared for Chelsea this season?

Jorginho has played a total of 41 matches for the London giants this season. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists during the process.

The Italian's importance to the Blues has been highlighted by the fact that he has captained the side on several occasions this term. It is also worth noting that he has helped Tuchel's side win the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup this term.

Jorginho has the chance to win another trophy with the Blues next month. Tuchel and Co are scheduled to face Liverpool in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 14.

