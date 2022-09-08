"One of the best players I've played with" - Neymar showers 'incredible' PSG superstar with high praise 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr. has heaped praise on star midfielder Marco Verratti. The Brazilian forward has also stated the importance of having Verratti in the squad for his impact both on and off the pitch.

Neymar has labeled the Italian international as one of his closest friends in the current group of players at PSG. The former FC Barcelona forward told the following to DAZN (via Hadrien Grenier on Twitter):

"Marco Verratti is a fantastic player. Off the pitch, he's an incredible person with a huge heart. He's a great guy and a friend of mine on the team. He's one of the best players I've played with."

Neymar's respect for Verratti is completely justified due to his longevity. The Italian is one of the longest-serving players in the current PSG squad. He arrived at the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2012 from Italian outfit Pescara.

As things stand, Verratti has made a total of 386 appearances for PSG across all competitions. He has contributed 11 goals and 60 assists from central midfield during his time with the Ligue 1 giants.

Verratti has also won numerous allocades whilst in France. The Italian midfielder has won eight Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France cups and the Coupe de la Ligue on six occasions. He was also part of the Italian national team which lifted Euro 2020 last year.

Verratti continues to remain a vital member of the Parisian's squad under new manager Christophe Galtier. The midfielder has appeared in all six Ligue 1 games so far this season.

He even started for the Parisian giants during their opening UEFA Champions League game against Juventus on Tuesday (September 6), which they won 2-1.

Neymar has been as important as Marco Verratti for PSG in recent weeks

Neymar has been one of PSG's most important attackers since the start of the 2022-23 season. The Brazilian superstar has been a revelation in the early stages of the new campaign and has outshone the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

As things stand, Neymar has contributed nine goals and seven assists from just eight appearances across all competitions. He played a huge part in guiding the Ligue 1 giants to the Trophee des Champions win against Nantes, scoring twice in Israel.

The forward has picked up form right before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which is good news for Brazil's chances at the tournament later this year.

