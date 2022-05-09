"One of the best players over the last 15 years" - David Beckham sheds light on 'incredible' Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future

Former Manchester United star David Beckham hopes Cristiano Ronaldo stays put at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

The Portuguese is under contract with the Red Devils till 2023, but there are speculations that he could leave the club again after their failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United have had a terrible 2021-22 campaign on the Premier League front, where they're set to finish with their lowest-ever points tally, having accrued only 58 after 37 games.

Last weekend, they were humiliated 4-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion on a torrid evening where the 37-year-old was pictured laughing, perhaps in disbelief at his team's ineptitude.

Speaking about Ronaldo's future at Manchester United, Beckham told Sky Sports:

"Obviously Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years, with Leo [Messi]. To see him stay on, hopefully at United, is important for the fans."

Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer from Juventus, 12 years after he firsf left Manchester for Real Madrid on a then-record transfer.

He has bagged 24 goals in all competitions, including 18 in the league, including hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.

However, his performances in the second half of the season notably declined, as age appeared to finally catch up with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

It's believed Ferguson would like Ronaldo to stay at least another season.



As reported by Sky Sports, Ronaldo met with his former boss Sir Alex Ferguson to discuss his future as it remains to be seen if Ronaldo stays at Old Trafford next season.

Beckham, for one, is hopeful Ronaldo will continue at Old Trafford for a few years, lauding him for his goalscoring prowess at his age. He added:

"It's important to him - we all know how much Man United means to him. He's still doing what he does best, scoring goals. That's what Cristiano does.

"To be doing what he's doing at his age is really incredible, so hopefully it continues for another year or two."

Manchester United play their final match of the season away to Crystal Palace on May 22.

Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Champions League for the first time in two decades if he remains at Manchester United

Ronaldo will miss the Champions League for the first time in 20 years if he opts to stay on at Manchester United next season.

He has been a regular in the competition for two decades, scoring a record 139 goals, including 21 for the Red Devils.

His absence will allow his rich-rival Lionel Messi to close the gap on him, with the PSG star occupying second place with 124 goals and set to play in the Champions League again next season.

