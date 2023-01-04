"One of the best players on the pitch" "Underrated" - Arsenal fans pinpoint only positive after frustrating 0-0 draw against Newcastle

Despite being frustrated after dropping points against Newcastle United at home, Arsenal fans lauded Eddie Nketiah for his performance against the Magpies.

With Gabriel Jesus out injured, Mikel Arteta has relied on Nketiah to lead the line for the Gunners. The youngster has so far fulfilled the responsibility handed to him exceptionally well.

Nketiah managed two shots on target against Newcastle and was lively throughout the game. He was brilliantly denied a last-gasp winner by Nick Pope.

In 22 games this season, the 23-year-old has scored five goals and provided one assist. He stepped up for his side during the games against West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion, scoring in both matches. Tony Cascarino even called the player the best finisher in Arteta's team.

He told The Times (via The Boot Room):

“Their squad depth is growing too. Gabriel Jesus’s injury was a blow but Eddie Nketiah is capable of making a massive impact and I think he is the best finisher at the club, Arsenal will strengthen in the January transfer window and have Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe to come back.”

While Nketiah couldn't find the back of the net against Newcastle, he earned plaudits for his performance.

Here are some of the best reactions from Arsenal fans on Twitter after Eddie Nketiah's performance against Newcastle United:

P™ @SemperFiArsenal Nketiah link up play and availability is extremely good. Such an underrated player Nketiah link up play and availability is extremely good. Such an underrated player

Last Born KK 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 @LastbabyKK Only Nketiah I am seeing making an effort upfront… Saliba with his unnecessarily turning. Only Nketiah I am seeing making an effort upfront… Saliba with his unnecessarily turning.

Charles Watts @charles_watts I think Nketiah's played really well tonight. He's shown how much his all round game has improved against a really strong Newcastle defence. Tireless running. I think Nketiah's played really well tonight. He's shown how much his all round game has improved against a really strong Newcastle defence. Tireless running.

FootyLens @Footy_Lens Hilariously Eddie Nketiah was one of the best players on the pitch. Hence not the area of improvement needed. Hilariously Eddie Nketiah was one of the best players on the pitch. Hence not the area of improvement needed.

Matthew @_halfspaces Nketiah is a one-man transition threat, how people doubted this guy I will never know. Nketiah is a one-man transition threat, how people doubted this guy I will never know.

Ebuka Means Great 𓃵 @EbukaMeansGreat My positive in this match was Eddie Nketiah. My positive in this match was Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal retain top spot despite dropping points against Newcastle United

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Despite dropping two crucial points against Newcastle United, Arteta's side retain the top spot in the Premier League table. They currently have 44 points on the board after 17 games.

Arteta recently spoke about his team's hunger to improve. The Spaniard said (via the Gunners' official website):

"Great. When I see those interactions and enjoyment, I see joy and happiness, because they were really happy after that big win for us [at Brighton], but as well they were moderate, understanding that we still have a lot of things that we have to improve as a team."

The Gunners will return to action on January 9 as they take on Oxford United in the third-round of the FA Cup.

