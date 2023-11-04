"One of the best players in the Premier League" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino lauds 'brilliant' Tottenham star ahead of London derby

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on Son Heung-min ahead of his team's clash with Tottenham Hotspur. He believes that the South Korean is one of the best players in the league, but hopes that the forward has an off day on Monday, November 6, when the two teams meet.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the London derby, Pochettino stated that he was hoping that the Chelsea center-backs stop him. He is aware of the Tottenham star's talents and said (via BBC):

"My centre-back needs to stop him. We know him and he's a fantastic player. One of the best players in the Premier League. Hope it's not going to be a good night for him."

Son has scored eight goals this season and assisted once in the league. He is likely to be leading the attack against Chelsea when the two sides meet on Monday.

Chelsea manager backs Tottenham for Premier League title

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Tottenham are among the favorites for the Premier League title. He added that Ange Postecoglou has been doing a brilliant job at the club and was quoted by BBC as saying:

"I think so. They are doing a fanastic job. Ange and the other coaches, they are doing a fantastic job. Very good players, very good team and you can feel they can be a contender. It is early in the season, but they are showing the quality to be a contender."

He added:

"I don't know (Postecoglou) really well. But I am so happy for him and the club. They are doing really well. Like you say, we cannot forget all that happened there. It is normal. We are very positive people but at the same time grateful people. When people are doing well at the club where you were (before), like I was involved in Southampton and Espanyol also, we keep these links. And (we are) happy when the club is doing well."

Tottenham are unbeaten this season and are on top of the Premier League table. They are two points clear of Arsenal and Manchester City and face Chelsea at home on Monday.

Arsenal's legendary manager, Arsene Wenger, has also backed Tottenham to win the Premier League title this season. He believes that they are doing well this season and could go all the way.