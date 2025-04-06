"One of their best players this season" – Liverpool urged to sign Chelsea defensive target by former player

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has told his former club to launch a move for Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck, who has lately been linked with Chelsea.

Ad

Schlotterbeck, 25, has popped up as one of the best centre-backs in the Bundesliga over the past few terms. He helped BVB finish as Bundesliga runners-up in the 2022-23 term and reach the UEFA Champions League final in 2024.

However, Schlotterbeck has allegedly emerged as a potential outgoing of late. The left-footed defender is believed to have drawn interest from Chelsea with Dortmund in eighth place in the 2024-25 Bundesliga table.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During a recent chat with online bookmaker PokerScout, Hamann urged Liverpool to add Schlotterbeck to their ranks this summer. He remarked:

"Borussia Dortmund are struggling this season and will probably miss out on the Champions League, so I think they will have to sell players. Nico Schlotterbeck is a player I think Liverpool could look at. He is a left-footed centre back who is good on the ball and has a bit of pace. He has been one of their best players this season and he is a player to keep an eye on."

Ad

Should Schlotterbeck seal a permanent move to the Reds, he would pop up as a key player for them. He would likely provide competition to Virgil van Dijk should the Dutchman renew his club contract before this June.

Schlotterbeck, whose current deal will expire in June 2027, has made 124 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund since arriving in 2022. He has scored six goals and laid out 16 assists, including six this season, for the Bundesliga side so far.

Ad

Chelsea ace and Liverpool star scouted by Leeds

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds United are keen to sign a goalkeeper after securing promotion to the Premier League. They have identified Chelsea star Djordje Petrovic and Liverpool ace Caoimhin Kelleher as two targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Petrovic, 25, is currently relishing a fine campaign on loan at Strasbourg. The Serb has made 24 Ligue 1 appearances for his current club, keeping eight clean sheets and shipping 29 goals in the process. He could be on the move this summer as Chelsea have Filip Jorgensen on their books.

Kelleher, on the other hand, is allegedly keen to depart Liverpool in 2025. He is said to be hoping to emerge as a first-choice option elsewhere. He has kept nine clean sheets and conceded 17 goals in 19 overall matches for the Reds in the ongoing campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee Debkalpa is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda. He is a PGD holder from the Asian College of Journalism, has interviewed Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer, ideated a six-part IE feature series titled 'India's New Hopes', and tried to shine a light on mental health in football involving a Bengaluru FC initiative. He has strong journalism skills along with a good understanding of SEO. In his spare time, he stays up all night following Liverpool FC. Know More