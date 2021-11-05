“One of the best players that’s ever walked on this planet” – Solskjaer hits back at “negative” comments on Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at critics targeting Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils re-signed the club legend earlier this summer for £12.8m. He has made a fine start to his second spell at Old Trafford, scoring nine goals in 11 games for Manchester United this season.

However, United have struggled as a team to put together a run of results. Consecutive losses in the Premier League, along with poor results in European and domestic competitions, have been heavily criticized by fans.

Many critics have argued that despite scoring goals, Ronaldo has had a negative impact on the team. They have pointed to the fact that, due to his age, Ronaldo is unable to press actively when off the ball.

This narrative was a conjecture to begin with and it has now been silenced by Solskjaer. Speaking about Ronaldo at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League face-off with Manchester City, the Manchester United boss said:

"He's (Ronaldo) one of the best players that's ever walked on this planet and his impact on and off the pitch has been absolutely immense, the way he conducts himself, how people can say that as a negative I can't see that one. He scores goals, works for his team, and is a top, top pro."

Can Ronaldo save Solskjaer's job at Manchester United?

The Manchester United boss is under immense pressure after getting hammered 5-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool last month. United's overall form has added to that pressure, with talks of Solskjaer's job being on the line gathering momentum by the week.

The Norwegian knows that a win against Manchester City tomorrow will ease that pressure. City are in great form themselves and will provide for a mouthwatering contest at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Speaking on the importance of the Manchester derby, Solskjaer said:

"It's a special one, the last time we had a Manchester derby with fans in the stadium the atmosphere was electric, everyone will still remember that one more than the dark moments we had. When Scott (McTominay) scored that goal in the extra time it was a special moment. It's a one-off game, have to start on the front foot, ready, because a lot depends on who gets on the front foot."

The Manchester derby will kick off at 6 pm IST on Saturday, 6 November. Can Ronaldo continue his scoring spree against City?

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee