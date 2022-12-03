"One of the best players in the world if he is at 100%" - Frank Lebouf blown away by Chelsea star's performances in the FIFA World Cup

1998 FIFA World Cup winner and former Chelsea defender Frank Lebouef has praised Blues forward Hakim Ziyech for his displays at the ongoing World Cup.

Ziyech has played a key role in Morocco's fairytale run in Qatar so far. The African team topped Group G, which also had top-10 ranked FIFA teams Belgium and Croatia. The Moroccans went unbeaten in the group stages, winning twice and drawing once.

After an impressive 0-0 draw with Croatia in their first 2022 FIFA World Cup match, they beat Belgium 2-0 and edged Canada 2-1. Ziyech assisted Zakaria Aboukhlal's goal against the Belgians before opening the scoring against the Maple Leafs.

The former AFC Ajax winger's exploits at the World Cup have been a far cry from his form at Chelsea. This saw Lebouef, who won six trophies with the Blues between 1996 and 2001, shower him with praise.

The Frenchman told ESPN when asked if the Premier League giants would start Ziyech if he continues in this vein (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“If he plays like he plays now, of course. Ziyech is one of the best players in the world, if he’s at 100 per cent. We love everything, his finesse, his finishing, everything, his crosses.”

Lebouef added:

“He didn’t show that yet for Chelsea and we are still looking for it, but if the World Cup can launch his secondary career, we would love that at Chelsea.”

Since arriving on a deal worth around €40 million back in July 2020, Ziyech has struggled to settle at Stamford Bridge. Injuries have played their part in that, while he has also struggled to deliver on the pitch, recording just 14 goals and 10 assists.

Over the last three-and-a-half years, the Moroccan has made only 92 appearances and started just 52 times across all competitions for Chelsea. He averaged just 30 minutes per match in nine games in the 2022-23 season prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup.

Morocco will lean on Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech once again in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Morocco face an uphill task in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will take on 2010 winners Spain on Tuesday, December 6, at the Education City Stadium.

The African side last clashed with La Roja in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup. They held a 2-1 lead after Youssef En-Nesyri's 81st-minute strike, but had to share the spoils after Iago Aspas equalized in injury-time for Spain.

Hakim Ziyech was notably one of their better players in that game. He created one big chance that went begging, while also recording four tackles and three interceptions before being substituted in the 85th minute.

Morocco will need an even better performance against a stronger Spain side when they meet in a few days.

