"One of the best playmakers we’ve ever seen" - Peter Crouch heaps praise on Lionel Messi while recalling his 91-goal year

Former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch has dubbed Lionel Messi "one of the best playmakers" in football, saying his goal-scoring ability was an added bonus to his other talents. The Englishman was referencing Messi's record-breaking exploits in 2012, when he scored 91 goals with club and country.

A fan posted a video on Twitter compiling the Argentine superstar's exceptional vision and passing skills apart from his goals during that year. Crouch wrote in response to this tweet:

"One of the best playmakers we’ve ever seen. Could nick you 91 goals in a season as well which is a bonus."

Messi had his most prolific year in front of goal in 2012. The Argentine ace scored a record 91 goals across all competitions for former club Barcelona and the Argentina national team, surpassing legendary German striker Gerd Muller's record of 85 goals from 1972.

Messi scored 79 goals in 60 appearances for the Blaugrana and 12 in nine games for La Albiceleste that year, averaging a goal every 66 minutes on the pitch (via Bleacher Report).

The Argentina captain's extraordinary exploits earned him a record-extending fourth consecutive Ballon d'Or award in 2012, one of a record seven.

Lionel Messi finally fulfilled his boyhood dream of winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022 after Argentina beat France in the final. The 35-year-old forward also won his second Golden Ball in the Qatar edition, becoming the only player to be named the best player at a World Cup twice.

After weeks of extravagant celebrations back in his country, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has returned to club training and received a guard of honor from teammates and coaching staff.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi ruled out for French Cup clash

PSG boss Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will not play in the Parisians' upcoming French Cup clash against Chateauroux. The French manager said (via GOAL):

"Leo trained yesterday and today. He won't play tomorrow. We're making sure he's ready for the next game. We'll take stock. I'll be very attentive to what he's going to do, but we want him to be available for the next match.”

Galtier also ruled out Brazilian ace Neymar Jr. for the encounter.

Lionel Messi has had a magnificent season for both club and country this term. The superstar forward has racked up seven goals and ten assists in just 13 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG. His exploits in Europe have also been fruitful, scoring four goals and providing as many assists in five UEFA Champions League games.

The Argentine captain also scored seven goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

