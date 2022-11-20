"One of the best strikers in the world" - France manager Didier Deschamps lauds PSG superstar ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

France coach Didier Deschamps recently lauded Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe is set to make his second appearance at the World Cup for Les Bleus. He played a starring role for Deschamps' side in 2018 as they lifted the coveted trophy.

In seven games, the then-teenager scored four goals and provided one assist. He will perhaps play a more significant role in France's attack in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Mbappe certainly has Deschamps' backing. In a recent interview, the French manager said (via telefoot):

"Kylian is one of the best strikers in the world. He was waiting for this World Cup. He is ready, like the whole group."

Mbappe is heading into the tournament in a rich vein of form. In 20 games for his club side PSG this season, he has scored 19 goals and provided five assists.

France and Deschamps suffered a massive blow before the start of the World Cup as Karim Benzema was ruled out due to injury. Hence, Mbappe is expected to have an even greater responsibility to deliver for his country.

In Benzema's absence, Deschamps might look to resort back to the familiar attacking trio of Olivier Giroud, Mbappe, and Antoine Griezmann during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They were regulars for Les Bleus during the 2018 World Cup in Russia and helped France become world champions.

France are heading into the tournament with plenty of superstar names missing from the team. Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Christopher Nkunku, and more have already been ruled out of the tournament.

PSG chief makes a stunning claim about France attacker Kylian Mbappe ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

PSG sporting director Luis Campos recently made an astonishing claim about superstar forward Kylian Mbappe. Campos said that despite his already glittering career, the France ace has realized only about half of his potential so far.

He spoke at an event in Porto ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via GOAL):

"Mbappe is still only at 40 or 50 per cent of his potential, and I tell him that every day. He can still give a lot more because he is a player who has not yet finished his training. There is the speed of maturation, that is to say that not everyone evolves at the same rate.

"Mbappe at 16 was already developed at all levels. Physically, he was very strong and had an understanding of the game worthy of a 26-year-old player."

The defending world champions start their campaign against Australia in Group D on November 22. They will next play Denmark on November 26. Their penultimate group game will take place on November 30 against Tunisia.

