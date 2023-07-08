"One of the best strikers in the world" - Mauricio Pochettino talks about relationship with Harry Kane amid rumors of Chelsea interest in PL star

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has addressed the rumors of Harry Kane joining the Blues this summer.

Pochettino, who was key to the development of Kane into a superstar at Tottenham Hotspur, was asked about the possibility of Chelsea signing the 29-year-old English international.

The Argentine boss replied (via (90Min):

"I don’t like to talk about players in another club, but you are talking about one of the greatest, one of the best strikers in the world. It’s not fair to talk, it’s not fair to say nothing. People are not stupid, fans are not stupid, they are so clever and they know my relationship with him was always amazing."

He added:

"I saw him when he was young, grow up and achieve all he was achieving and of course, we have a great relationship."

Kane currently has only 12 months left on his current Spurs contract. However, the chances of Tottenham CEO Daniel Levy sanctioning a move for his most prized asset to join the club's arch-rivals Chelsea are slim.

Chelsea have signed two strikers this summer

The Blues addressed their goal woes this summer by bringing in two goalscorers in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig and Nicolas Jackson from Villareal.

They still have forwards in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana and the injured Armando Broja in the squad. However, Aubameyang could be on his way out, as per reports while Fofana may be pushed out for a loan spell. The return of Romelu Lukaku following his loan stint with Inter Milan also has to be addressed.

Asked if the Blues could sign more forwards, Pochettino replied (talkSPORT):

"We’ll see. It depends on the situation and the circumstances. We are working. Football is really dynamic. What we have today maybe disappears tomorrow."

He added:

"We need to be ready to … [if] we need more or not. Or maybe we go to the pre-season and we realize that we need to improve in different positions or add more players that can score, or we have enough. It’s really dynamic and we are going to assess every day the situation."

Chelsea recently parted ways with their highest goal-scorer from last season in Kai Havertz. The German international, who scored nine goals in 47 games across competitions for the Blues in the 2022-23 campaign, joined Arsenal for £65 million earlier this summer.

