"One of the best talents in the world" - Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid and Barcelona are among clubs keeping tabs on 18-year-old

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The German has had a breakthrough season so far and has been the subject of interest for many top clubs across Europe.

According to Romano, however, the midfielder has no plans to leave Bayer Leverkusen in 2022. He tweeted:

There's lot of interest around Florian Wirtz - it's normal as he's one of the best talents in the world. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern are watching him closely for the future - nothing advanced. ⭐️🇩🇪 #Wirtz

No move expected in 2022. Bayer Leverkusen are planning to keep him.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly been keeping tabs on Wirtz since last season.

Wirtz has been on fire for Leverkusen this season and has scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 22 appearances for the German club. The 18-year old's performances over the past year have also earned him four call-ups to the German national team.

"I'm very happy here" - Wirtz happy at Leverkusen despite being linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona

Earlier this year, Wirtz was asked about his time at Leverkusen and his situation at he club. He said:

"My switch to Leverkusen in the U17’s was solely my decision because I saw a better prospects for myself in Leverkusen - and it worked out that way too. I had a good coach and great players that challenged me and made me into a better player. They still do that, and that's why I'm happy to have made this step. In hindsight, it was an uncomfortable decision, understandably. I think with time, I now feel very, very comfortable here at Leverkusen. I have many reasons for this because our team is simply top. That's why I'm very happy here."

"2022 is going really well for us. We are playing really well as a team. We'll see what comes of it. We're aiming to get into the Champions League. That should be our target – to continue this way until the last matchday and achieve qualification."

