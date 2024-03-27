"One of the best in the world" - Bacary Sagna lavishes praise on Manchester City star ahead of Arsenal clash

Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna has lauded Bernardo Silva for his impact on Manchester City since his arrival at the club. The Frenchman believes Silva is one of the best midfielders in the world.

The Cityzens secured Silva's services in 2017 from AS Monaco for a reported £43 million fee. The Portugal international has played a crucial role in City's recent success under Pep Guardiola.

Bernardo Silva has won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, and the UEFA Champions League since his arrival at the Etihad. He has registered 342 appearances for Manchester City, contributing 64 goals and assists apiece.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's crunch Premier League fixture against Arsenal this weekend, Sagna remarked (via Metro):

"Bernardo Silva is a top player who has a lot of quality on the ball and he’s very clever. It’s fantastic to have players like him in the team, along with [Erling] Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne because having players like that will make any team jealous."

The former Arsenal right-back added:

"Bernardo Silva is having a big impact on the team and it’s not the first time, but he does step up towards the end of the season and shine more than usual. He’s just been class ever since he joined from Monaco.

"What we’re seeing now is a continuation of his talent. I would love to see him stay at the club because he’s one of the best in the world at his position."

Bernardo Silva has made 36 appearances across all competitions for City this season, recording nine goals and five assists.

"It is a dream" - Manchester City youngster heaps praise on Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

Manchester City forward Oscar Bobb has hailed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as one of the best midfielders in world football.

Bobb played alongside Odegaard and club teammate Erling Haaland in Norway's 1-1 draw against Slovakia in their international friendly on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game, the 20-year-old Bobb stated (via Metro):

"It is a dream to play with Martin. Having one of the world’s best No. 10s next to me makes it much easier."

Odegaard has been an instrumental player for Mikel Arteta's side since being made club captain in 2022. The Norwegian midfielder helped the Gunners vehemently contest Manchester City for the Premier League title last season, contributing 15 goals and seven assists.

He continues to play a key role this term as well, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists, as Arsenal battle it out in a heated title race against Liverpool and City.