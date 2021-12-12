"One of the best in the world" - Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri says he hopes to reach Paul Pogba's level one day 

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has revealed his desire to emulate Paul Pogba in football. The 18-year-old Tunisian midfielder joined the club from AS Monaco and is tipped to be one of the breakout stars at Old Trafford.

Speaking about his ambitions at Manchester United, Mejbri told FIFA.com:

"I train with Pogba often and I respect him a lot. He’s a fantastic player and one of the best midfielders in the world. I learn from him every day. I hope I can reach his level and why not become even better in the future."

He also spoke about his desire to represent his country should they qualify for the World Cup next year. The Manchester United midfielder said:

"It’s a real ambition we all want to fulfill. Everyone is dreaming of returning to Qatar in a year’s time to play at the World Cup, and we’ll continue to work hard towards that. For my part, I’ll do all I can to be included in the squad and even start games with Tunisia at Qatar 2022. Why not?”

Mejbri's idol Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United

Manchester United's star midfielder Paul Pogba could be set to leave the club next summer. He is in the final year of his contract and this is what his agent Mino Raiola said on the matter, when asked about the player's future.

"We have many offers for Pogba, including a contract extension proposal [from United] We'll see what's best for him. Pogba to FC Bayern? Impossible - they're not paying this kind of salary".

The situation is likely to get more difficult with new boss Ralf Rangnick in charge. The German has made it clear that he will only work with players who want to play for Manchester United. Rangnick said:

"Players have to want to stay and play for the club. For a big club like Manchester United, if a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United, even in the long term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind."

Rangnick, however, added that he is yet to have a face-to-face conversation with the 2018 World Cup winner.

"But on the other hand, let's wait and see. I spoke with him for 15 minutes over the phone a few days ago. Let's have him come back, get fully fit, train with the team and then we will see where we stand [and] how the team has developed by then."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava