"One of the best in the world" - Ralf Rangnick hails Manchester United star's impressive performance against Newcastle

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on David de Gea after his sensational performance against Newcastle United. The Red Devils claimed a 1-1 draw away to Eddie Howe's side in the Premier League on Monday night.

Newcastle United took an early lead thanks to an incredible goal from Allan Saint-Maximin. Manchester United were often on the back-foot as Eddie Howe's side created a number of goal-scoring opportunities. David de Gea, though, produced a reflex save to deny Saint-Maximin from scoring his second goal.

Edinson Cavani scored the equalizer for Manchester United in the 71st minute before De Gea produced a stunning save to deny Miguel Almiron. Ralf Rangnick was left fuming after his side's disappointing performance but lauded David de Gea for his heroics.

"In the end it could have been 2-2, again there were two or three fantastic saves from David de Gea, similar to the game at Norwich, but we also had our chances to score a second goal. For sure David is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, he showed that at Norwich and in the game today," Rangnick told Manutd.com.

David de Gea lost his place in Manchester United's starting line-up to Dean Henderson midway through last season. The Spaniard, however, regained his place as the club's no.1 goalkeeper towards the end of the 2021-22 campaign, and has since been in scintillating form.

The 31-year-old has arguably been one of the Manchester United's best players this season. He has single-handedly won a number of games for the club this season.

Manchester United's latest result shows their problems run deep

Manchester United claimed two 1-0 victories over Crystal Palace and Norwich City in their first two Premier Leaue games under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils showed signs of improvement and were able to maintain clean sheets.

Manchester United, however, lacked ideas and potency in attack, which was once again on display in their performance against Newcastle United. Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes failed to make an impact on the game and made no secret of their frustration.

Despite a change in management and direction, Manchester United continue to face the same problems they did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Ralf Rangnick will need to find a way to control the massive personalities in his dressing. The club currently lacks unity and cohesion on the pitch.

