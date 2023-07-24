“One of the best in the world and will be for many years” - Real Madrid superstar lauds Kylian Mbappe amid transfer speculation

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe as he edges closer to his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) exit. The midfielder believes the Frenchman is one of the best in the world and will continue being one for years to come.

PSG are keen on selling Mbappe this summer after he informed them that he will not be penning a new deal. The striker has been linked with Real Madrid, but the Spanish side are yet to launch a bid.

Speaking to the media after the game against AC Milan, Valverde was full of praise for Mbappe. He stated that he was a fan of the striker and said:

"Mbappé? He's one of the best in the world and will be for many years. As a football fan I enjoy watching him. For me, Mbappé is one of the best players in the world. Not only now, but for many years he'll be one of the best."

Valverde scored twice in the 3-2 friendly win over AC Milan on Sunday. It was Real Madrid's first match of pre-season, and they face Manchester United next.

PSG keen on selling Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has admitted that the club will be forced to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer if he does not pen a new deal. He added that the striker cannot leave for free after joining them from AS Monaco for €180 million.

Speaking to the media at Luis Enrique's unveiling, Al-Khelaifi stated that they were disappointed with the comments made by Mbappe. He believed that they had an agreement to let him next summer for a reasonable fee. He said:

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free," he said. "That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

While speaking to Le Parisien, he added:

"The club's position on Kylian is clear. We want him to stay but he must sign a new contract this summer. He won't be able to leave for free and he said so himself. One of the best players in the world will not go free."

Ben Jacobs has reported that Saudi Arabian sides re also interested in the former but Mbappe has no plans of moving to the Middle East. They were open to letting him leave for Real Madrid next summer, and wanted him to join Al Hilal this season.