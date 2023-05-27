Create

"One of the biggest bottle jobs" - Twitter explodes as Borussia Dortmund draw 2-2 against Mainz and throw away chance to become Bundesliga champions

By Sachin Bhat
Modified May 27, 2023 16:25 GMT
Der BVB messed it up, big time!
Borussia Dortmund blew away the chance to win the Bundesliga on Saturday (May 27) after managing only a 2-2 draw with Mainz as Bayern Munich were crowned champions for the 11th year in a row.

Coming into the final matchday with a three-point advantage, all Dortmund needed was a win over 14th-placed Mainz, who had lost their last four games in a row.

The odds were clearly stacked Dortmund's favor, with their game also taking place at home at the Signal Iduna Park, where they had scored 15 goals in their last three games.

Despite all this, Dortmund somehow contrived to slip up, managing just a 2-2 draw, while Bayern secured a late win against Koln in the other game to win the league for a record-extending 11th consecutive season.

It all went wrong for the Yellow and Blacks in the first half as Andreas Hanche-Olsen and Karim Onisiwo struck to put the visitors 2-0 up inside the opening 24 minutes of kick-off.

To add insult to injury, Sebastian Haller also saw a penalty saved, thereby missing a chance to reduce the deficit. That would eventually prove costly as Dortmund struck twice in the second half, but ultimately fell short of that one goal which could've sealed the Meisterschale.

Fans ripped into Dortmund for their epic title choke, mocking them mercilessly on Twitter. One user wrote that this has to be "one of the biggest ever bottle jobs in football," while another one claimed that Bayern are the "father of Bundesliga."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Dortmund losing their first title in 11 years to Bayern by goal difference and letting Bayern win it 11 times in a row has to be one of the biggest ever bottle jobs in football. That's real pain.
Bayern is the father of BundesligaDortmund just dey do Children’s Day 💀💀
Dortmund are actually the German Spurs..
The only way dortmund could have won the league. https://t.co/rV2MIaacUx
Dortmund might just be the worst sporting institution to ever exist https://t.co/1JlW587a8o
6 big chances missed 4.16 expected goals 😲29 shots21 shots inside the boxHow Dortmund haven’t won this title, just wow… 🤯 https://t.co/Erif3faZ7s

Dortmund crumble under pressure once again

Borussia Dortmund just needed to win at home against a side languishing in the bottom-half of the table, but fell agonizingly short of securing their first league title since 2012.

This was perhaps their greatest chance at ending Bayern Munich's hegemony in the Bundesliga, and they blew it up.

It's wasn't for the lack of trying, though, as Der BVB finished with 29 shots, of which 10 were on target, and kept 79% possession.

Yet, somehow, it only ended all square at 2-2 with Dortmund's title hopes crushed in brutal fashion.

Edited by Shubham Banerjee
