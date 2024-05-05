"One of the biggest mistakes in my life" - Jurgen Klopp's comments on Son Heung-min resurface ahead of Liverpool-Tottenham clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's comments on Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min have resurfaced ahead of the Reds' clash against Spurd on Sunday, May 5. Back in 2021, Klopp admitted that he still regrets missing out on signing the South Korea international while he was in charge at Borussia Dortmund.

As reported by The Mirror, Son was the subject of interest from both Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in 2013. The versatile attacker was then on the books of Hamburger SV and chose to join Leverkusen in a €10 million move.

Klopp, who was the Dortmund manager back then, admitted that the biggest regret of his life was not signing Son.

Klopp said in 2021, as quoted by The Mirror:

"One of the biggest mistakes in my life is not signing Son Heung-min. Outstanding player. He is fantastic, a sign of Korean football and one of the best strikers in the world."

Son Heung-min also commented why he joined Bayer Leverkusen ahead of Klopp's Borussia Dortmund. The 31-year-old insisted that he wanted first-team football regularly which is why he favored a move to the BayArena.

"I wanted to stay in the Bundesliga. Leverkusen and Dortmund wanted me. Both teams play in the Champions League but I thought Dortmund would use rotation more than Leverkusen. That's why I chose Leverkusen over Dortmund. It's really important to play regularly at my age," Son said.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be up against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with Son being the talisman for the north London giants. The Reds will be desperate to get a revenge on Spurs for their controversial 2-1 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the reverse fixture.

Son has been one of the best players in the Premier League since his £22 million move to Tottenham in 2015. The South Korea international has 161 goals and 83 assists to his name in 404 appearances across competitions for the English club.

Pundit claims Saudi sides are plotting a huge offer for Liverpool superstar

Former footballing executive Keith Wyness has claimed that Liverpool are braced for a £100 million offer for their star forward Mohamed Salah.

The former CEO of clubs like Aston Villa and Everton has claimed that Saudi Pro League clubs are prepared to make a huge offer for the Egyptian attacker.

"With one year left on his contract at 31, the numbers I’m hearing from Saudi sources are around £70million plus add-ons of around another £30million. I believe those add-ons will be pretty achievable in the Saudi Pro League, in terms of goals and trophies," Wyness said.

Wyness also insisted that a move makes sense for all parties as Liverpool would get a huge fee for a 31-year-old who will enter the final year of his contract.

He also highlighted that Salah, being the biggest footballing figure in the Middle-East, should also be happy to get his final big contract in Saudi Arabia.

"I think Liverpool would be right to cash in on him now. It would be a good move for him to head to the Middle East, close to Egypt. He’s the most recognised and favourite footballer from the Middle East. It’s a lot of money with just one year left, and it would be wise to take it right now," Wyness added.

Salah has been arguably Liverpool's best player under Jurgen Klopp since his £34.3 million switch from Roma in 2017 proved to be a huge bargain.

The former Chelsea winger has scored 210 goals and provided 88 assists in 346 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.