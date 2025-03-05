"One of the biggest robberies you'll ever see in football" - Jamie Carragher makes claim as Liverpool defeat PSG in UCL clash

Jamie Carragher has made a big claim after Liverpool secured a stunning 1-0 win away to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The two sides faced off in a Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Parc des Princes, and against all odds, the Reds came out winners.

Ad

Despite keeping much of the ball and creating numerous chances, the hosts failed to capitalise on their strong performance up front. Alisson Becker produced key saves to deny PSG, and late on, the French giants were dealt with an 87th-minute sucker punch.

Darwin Nunez set up Harvey Elliott, who, with his first touch of the ball, slotted home to seal the win for Liverpool. Speaking on CBS Sports during punditry duties, Jamie Carragher shared his astonishment:

Ad

Trending

"That's one of the biggest robberies you've let us see in football. It is, I mean... I can't believe what I've just seen. I can't. I mean, PSG were absolutely outstanding. Brilliant. Battered Liverpool."

While Paris Saint-Germain might feel hard done by, the Reds' tough display and ability to take their chances made all the difference on Wednesday. The Parisians had 27 shots on goal with 10 on target but could not score, while the visitors, who had just two shots on goal and one on target, found the net against all odds.

Ad

Jamie Carragher hails Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for "the greatest performance of his career"

Jamie Carragher was thoroughly delighted with the part Alisson Becker played to seal the win for the visitors on a difficult night against PSG. The goalkeeper stood tall to weather the deadly Parisian attacks, making save after save to keep them in the game.

Ad

Alisson made a total of nine saves, with six requiring a dive to keep the ball out of the net. His masterclass performance saw the Reds keep a clean sheet, and Carragher was delighted. Speaking on CBS Sports, he said:

"The last time Liverpool won this competition, Alisson Becker, the goalkeeper, made a save against Napoli in the last group game of the group stage. They could have gone out if Napoli would have scored. And that's always looked back on as, obviously, a defining moment."

Ad

He continued:

"That wasn't a save tonight. That was arguably the greatest performance of his career, or certainly in a Liverpool shirt. And if they go on to win this competition... that performance will be remembered for years to come."

The English giants will host PSG at Anfield for the second leg, which will take place on March 11 and determine who gets knocked out of the Round of 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback