"One of the biggest threats to Man City’s Premier League title" - Sergio Aguero makes shock prediction, snubs Arsenal and Liverpool

Former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has made a surprise prediction for who he thinks will challenge the Cityzens for the league title this season.

While Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool occupy the top three spots in the league after 17 gameweeks, Aguero opted to choose Manchester United along with Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle as the teams who can win the PL title from City this season.

“You can never sleep on Man United at this stage of the season," Aguero told Stake.com (via Standard). "They are one of the biggest threats to Man City’s Premier League title. I also think Tottenham are title contenders, who have improved a lot under Ange Postecoglou. Even despite their ups and downs, Newcastle are also in with a chance of the title as they always put up a fight.”

City won the league for the third successive season last time out but have failed to establish their usual dominance in this campaign. They are currently in the fourth place, five points behind league leaders Arsenal (39 points).

Pep Guardiola agrees City did not deserve to win against Crystal Palace

City continue to drop points in the Premier League this season. They have now won just one of their last six league games, with their latest match ending in a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on December 16.

Guardiola's men conceded a late equalizer after giving away a penalty in injury time, which led to more dropped points, this time at the Etihad. The Spanish tactician said after the match (via Reuters):

"It's not bad luck, it's deserved. We give away two points. When you give away this penalty, you deserve it. You see the chances we created and conceded, it's quite similar to all this season - but we are not able to close the games. That is the feeling."

City will face the Urawa Reds next on December 19, as they are now away on a Club World Cup campaign, courtesy of their Champions League victory last season.