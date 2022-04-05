"One of those chosen" - Javier Saviola backs Kylian Mbappe to succeed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world

Former La Liga forward Javier Saviola believes Kylian Mbappe could become the best player in the world after Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He believes that the Frenchman keeps getting better with each passing day and could take over the mantle from the duo.

While talking to SPORT, Saviola said:

"We are talking about what could happen. Having been players and having been the focus of rumours, you have to wait for him to be . Yes, they are players who inspire, who just by naming them already awaken something of destiny in people."

He added:

"When Leo, Cristiano and this generation stop playing, Mbappé is one of those chosen to follow the path of becoming the best player in the world. The illusion is there but nobody knows. What is clear is that with each passing day, he plays better."

Mbappe has certainly been one of the best players in the world in recent times, especially this season. He has scored 28 goals and made 20 assists in just 38 games in all competitions so far this season.

This includes a five-goal contribution in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-1 win over Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday, April 4. He scored twice and provided three assists in the match.

Can Kylian Mbappe really take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

The dominance that Messi and Ronaldo have displayed over more than 13 years now is unfathomable. Winning 12 Ballon d'Ors between them in 13 years is certainly a feat for the legends.

The duo have scored a staggering 1,563 goals amongst themselves so far, breaking numerous records in the process. They have won every trophy imaginable in their careers, except the World Cup, so far.

Hence, it seems unimaginable that someone else could maintain that level of performance over such a long period of time. However, Mbappe has to be one of the potential contenders to do so.

The 23-year-old has so far scored 213 goals in his career for club and country. However, he has at times been underappreciated because of playing in Ligue 1, which is a comparatively easier league to play in.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe averages a goal contribution every 75 minutes for club and country.



He's just 23 years old 🤯 Kylian Mbappe averages a goal contribution every 75 minutes for club and country.He's just 23 years old 🤯 https://t.co/PRI7HKZwMD

Regardless, the Frenchman has clearly shown signs of being a great of the game in the future. Whether he can replicate the success of Ronaldo and Messi will be interesting to see.

