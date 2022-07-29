"One day you'll get some news right" - Cristiano Ronaldo launches attack on media for Manchester United exit reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has launched a scathing attack on the media over constant reports on his future in the ongoing summer window.

Ronaldo is in the middle of a transfer saga this summer, with the player reportedly keen to leave Old Trafford. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season and have been slow with their transfer activities. These are believed to be the key reasons behind the 37-year-old's request to leave the Theater of Dreams this summer.

The fan page, known as 'CristianoRonaldoish', posted the news with the caption:

"Jorge Mendes told Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo is adamant about leaving, but Mendes left negotiations less than positive that Ronaldo would get his move. Sir Alex Ferguson has intervened. United insist Ronaldo is not for sale."

Responding to the rumor posted, the legendary Portuguese forward said:

"It's impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise, the press won't make money. They know that if they don't lie; they can't attract people's attention. Keep going, one day you’ll get some news right."

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo's comment under a fanpage's post:



"It's impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise, the press won't make money. They know that if they don't lie, they can't attract people's attention. Keep going, one day you’ll get some news right." Cristiano Ronaldo's comment under a fanpage's post:"It's impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise, the press won't make money. They know that if they don't lie, they can't attract people's attention. Keep going, one day you’ll get some news right." https://t.co/03XKpeeEEw

Manchester United re-signed Ronaldo last summer from Juventus on a two-year contract, with an option to extend it by another 12 months. He scored 24 goals in 38 games for them across competitions last season and was the club's top scorer by a country mile. However, that was not enough to help United win silverware or finish in the top four in the league.

The team is now going through a transition under new manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo, who turns 38 next February, is presumably keen to move to another club that can offer him Champions League football and better ambition.

Should Manchester United let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer?

It's always a tough decision to part ways with a goalscoring forward, especially someone of the stature of Ronaldo. He was easily their best player last season, and chances are he will deliver goals next season if he stays. However, Ronaldo's presence, whether justified or not, might be disruptive for a team that's in transition.

Young players at the club need prominence, support and space to learn; having an eternal winner like Ronaldo can be detrimental to that process. Keeping that in mind, United might suffer in the short term but stand to gain in the long term by selling Ronaldo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far