“One day I forgot and then he reminds me to do it” - South African cricketer Imran Tahir explains reason behind copying Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Former South African international cricketer Imran Tahir explained the reason for copying Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siu' celebration every time after claiming a wicket.

Tahir said that his son is a fan of the Portuguese forward and he imitates Ronaldo's celebration for that. The leg-spinner told the media (via Daily Star Net):

"It's purely for my son. He is a big fan of Ronaldo and he wants me to do it and one day I forgot and then he reminds me to do it. I mean I have been doing this for him, and it's just something not natural for me."

He added:

"The natural one of mine--it just happens and I enjoy my wicket. I always wanted to be here where I am today and always wanted to be in front of the world and show my skills. I want to express myself as I have a lot of respect and passion for the game which comes out when I take wickets."

Tahir retired from international cricket after the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. He was nominated for the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade a year later, for his exploits in the shortest format.

Overall, he has played 20 Tests, 107 ODIs and 38 T20Is for South Africa, bagging 57, 173, and 63 wickets, respectively. Tahir has also played a total of 403 T20s, bagging 497 wickets in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - Theo Hernandez gives his take on the debate

Having played alongside both legends, AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez recently gave his take on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

Having spent two years of his career with Real Madrid, where he was mostly teammates with Ronaldo and a rival of Messi's Barcelona, Hernandez said:

"I am very much a fan of Cristiano, but there is no reason to choose. I have been lucky to have Cristiano as a teammate and Messi as a rival. I am a fan of both players, each one has his unique style and has left an indelible mark on football."

Hernandez joined AC Milan in the summer of 2019. He has since made 196 appearances for the Italian giants, bagging 28 goals and 34 assists, helping them win the Serie A title as well.