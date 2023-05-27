"One more for the father" - Neymar reacts on social media as PSG win 11th Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Neymar reacted as the Parisians secured the Ligue 1 title with a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg on Saturday (May 27). They have 85 points from 37 games, four more than second-placed RC Lens, with a game to go.

The triumph marked the capital side's 11th Ligue 1 title, a league record. Their Brazilian ace reacted on Instagram story (as translated from Portuguese):

“Number 1 of France. One more for the father.”

While the player is on the sidelines after a season-ending ankle surgery, he played a starring role on the pitch earlier in the season. He scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 20 league games before his injury.

Manchester United warned against signing PSG superstar Neymar

Neymar's PSG future is in doubt. The Brazilian has been linked with a summer transfer. L'Equipe reported that Manchester United are discussing a potential deal with the Parisians.

Rene Meulensteen, Sir Alex Ferguson's former right hand man, though, has warned the Red Devils about signing Neymar. He branded the PSG attacker as a 'Prima Dona', telling talkSPORT:

"It’s probably rumours and speculation; everybody keeps tight-lipped about it. I have my reservations about it because he’s obviously a high-calibre player, but he’s also a prima donna. He’s never played in the Premier League.

"Playing in Spain and France is completely different. Also his best position is playing on the left wing, and you’re going to go with Rashford. But you need to look into it, and that’s why I think Erik keeps his cards close to his chest on this one."

The Brazilian is still only 31, and when fit, he's a fabulous player. Hence, there's no questioning that the attacker could be a great addition to any top team. However, his lifestyle and superstardom can bring unwanted attention, too. Whether that's something Manchester United are willing to entertain in a rebuilding phase under Erik ten Hag is questionable.

